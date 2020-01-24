Paul Williams: 'We know now how Hennessy died but why he abducted and killed student will stay a mystery'

Garda A, a dedicated and experienced officer, could see the killer "looked like a man possessed" and shouted a number of times at him "armed police, drop the f***ing knife". When he opened fire, he did so in the belief Hennessy was about to kill Jastine Valdez, the young woman he had randomly abducted near Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

It was a moment of inexplicable madness that has left everyone, including the dead man's wife and family, trying to comprehend what triggered Hennessy's meltdown.

The detective, who has given 18 years of service, went into work on Sunday, May 20, 2018 - his day off - to help his colleagues in the search for Jastine.

However, little did he know that a short time later he would, for the first time in his career, fire a shot at another human being because he genuinely believed there was no other choice left open to him if he was to save the life of an innocent victim. The garda concerned felt he was fully justified in using lethal force to bring a highly dangerous situation under control and prevent a further tragedy.

In his evidence, Garda A gave a rare and graphic insight of what must be every officer's worst nightmare as the scene unfolded after gardaí surrounded Hennessy's car in the Cherrywood Business Park.

He told the jury in the Coroner's Court: "He (Hennessy) was in the driver seat, he was moving from side to side. He looked uneasy and agitated. He looked straight at me. He looked like a man possessed; he held the knife at the window and pointed it at me.

"I was concerned for Jastine Valdez's safety.

"I blocked the Nissan to the front and another unmarked car blocked it to the rear.

"I put out an urgent assistance request. Mark Hennessy was moving around in the front of the vehicle in a very agitated state. He was struggling with something in the front passenger footwell area.

"I shouted at him: 'Armed police, drop the f***ing knife.' I took up position and began drawing my weapon from the holster.

"I observed the knife moving from a higher position and saw it was being lowered into skin. I thought he was slitting Jastine Valdez's throat. I had to take decisive action.

"I took aim at Mark Hennessy and discharged the firearm, there was no other option open to me."

A jury yesterday recorded a narrative verdict into Hennessy's death and issued a number of recommendations, including the establishment of one central communications radio channel for gardaí in emergency situations.

At the time of the shooting, the officer's colleagues told how he was traumatised when it was discovered the Filipino student was not in Hennessy's Nissan Qashqai.

One colleague told me at the time of the incident: "He [Garda A] was traumatised and deeply upset that he had killed another person but it was even more tragic because this was the only person who could tell us what he had done with Jastine."

When her body was discovered the following afternoon in dense woodland, forensic examination found she had been strangled to death within 45 minutes of her abduction.

The conclusion of the inquest draws the curtain on a dreadful tragedy that has directly affected three families - the families of the victim, the killer and the garda who did his duty.

His colleagues say while he is hugely relieved a line has been drawn under this tragic event, the past almost 20 months have been "very hard" on him.

One question the inquest could not answer was: Why? Why did Hennessy, a father of two children including a new-born baby, suddenly go out and commit such a shocking crime? No one will ever know.

