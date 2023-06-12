Paul Williams: ‘Toxic and stifling’ – why rock-bottom garda morale must be taken seriously before it’s too late

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s soundbites gave the probably unintended impression corruption is rampant. Composite image (Photos Kyran O'Brien & Getty)

Paul Williams

The state of garda morale – specifically the lack of it – is regularly cited by representative groups to illustrate the collective emotional response of their members to the challenges they face on either side of the station door.