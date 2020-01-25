Paul Williams: 'Today's march by the people of Drogheda is beginning of the end for feuding gangster thugs'

It is less than two weeks since the sickening abduction, murder and dismemberment of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods, a local child who was seduced by the bling lifestyle on offer from the local drug gangs.

Keane, who had been heavily involved in the ongoing violence that has beset the town over the past 18 months, did make a name for himself - but not how he had imagined.

He became the victim of one of the most depraved acts of violence yet witnessed in the 50-year history of organised crime in Ireland.

He was the third murder victim to be claimed by the gang feud since last September after an inexorable build-up involving at least 70 incidents of shootings, attempted murders, stabbings, assaults and arson attacks.

In the words of Drogheda mayor Paul Bell, drugs gangs have inflicted untold misery on the community, instilling fear and anxiety. Those living in the worst-affected areas, the working-class estates the gangs have turned into battlefields, are now suffering from "terror fatigue".

"It has created a situation where in some areas of our town people are finding it unbearable to live," he said.

That is why today's march will mark a turning point in the reign of the crime gangs.

Our recent history has already shown that when the people come together in a show of moral force, and in solidarity with gardaí to send a message to the narco-­terrorists that their violence and intimidation will be no longer be tolerated, the tables inevitably begin to turn.

That is what happened in Limerick in 2009 when a brave man called Steve Collins rallied the people of the city to a march through the streets after the McCarthy/Dundon gang murdered his innocent son Roy and another innocent man, Shane Geoghegan.

Thanks to Steve's bravery, the collective resolve of the people of Limerick and, of course, the diligence and hard work of the Garda, today the city is one of the most peaceful and progressive in Europe.

When the wider society and the authorities work together, no criminal or terrorist organisation can survive.

The lesson learned from Limerick is that gardaí will not fully vanquish these brutal criminal entities without the help and support of the wider public.

The garda leading the investigation into the gang violence and the murder of Keane ­Mulready-Woods has shown great leadership in his efforts to reassure local people they are not alone.

On local radio, Chief Supterintendent Christy Mangan issued a rallying cry for today's Standing Together march.

"I would encourage everybody, and I mean everybody, in Drogheda to come in and show to the people of Ireland that they are standing up for their town. Through fear must come courage. We have to have courage to stand together to take them on," he said.

"We will do it. I have no doubt we will do it and on Saturday I would encourage everybody who is able to get into town. It will be a well-planned meeting where people can come in and express their opinions ... and we will be there to make sure they are safe."

Gardaí are very confident they are on course to charge the main players involved in the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods and other crimes associated with the feud.

Experience has shown that criminals ultimately bring about their own downfall and end up serving long sentences behind bars - if they haven't been murdered themselves.

It happened in Limerick, it happened after the murder of Veronica Guerin in 1996, and it will happen again in Drogheda. Today will mark the beginning of the end for those who thought they could set new precedents in depravity and get away with it. And every decent Irish person will be standing beside them in spirit.

