Paul Williams: 'Taste for 'devil's dandruff' fuels narco terror taking a frightening grip on our streets'

After three men were shot in two separate incidents, and the horrific murder of a teenage boy, the past week of bloodshed is a harbinger of continuing gang violence in the decade ahead.

Last Sunday evening in Drogheda a group of drug dealing thugs, led by a notorious psychopath from Coolock in Dublin, abducted a 17-year-old boy who was lured into the ranks of one of two feuding gangs in the town.

He had been seduced, like so many other impressionable kids, by the bling lifestyle derived from selling cocaine to "respectable" law-abiding society.

This time last week no one - apart from a tight circle of his family, friends, enemies and local gardaí - knew of a lad called Keane Mulready-Woods.

Today, however, he is a household name who will always be synonymous with one of the single worst acts of savagery recorded in the 50 years that organised crime has existed in Ireland.

He is the third murder victim in what has become known as the Drogheda feud, which has engulfed the town over the past 18 months. More than 70 serious violent incidents have been recorded including assaults, stabbings, shootings and arson attacks as it escalated towards a murderous climax last summer.

Just 24 hours after Keane's disappearance, an innocent taxi driver was shot and injured in tea-time rush hour traffic in the middle of Drogheda, when a hitman tried to murder another gang member.

Later that night parts of the boy's dismembered body were deliberately dropped in a bag on a street in Moatview for young kids to find.

On Wednesday more body parts - including the child's head - were found in a burning car in Drumcondra. He became the third victim of the so-called Drogheda feud since August.

The 35-year-old suspect believed to have organised and carried out this unconscionable crime demonstrated his disregard for the consequences when he used social media to give his enemies advance warning of what he was about to do.

The narcissistic monster deliberately wanted to turn his crime into a public spectacle by dumping body parts on the doorstep of the gang boss who had groomed Keane to become a wannabe gangster.

Then yesterday, in a separate feud involving two Coolock-based drug gangs, two men were seriously injured when they were gunned down in an ambush close to Dublin Airport.

Since last October this feud has claimed four lives with that figure expected to rise as the violence inevitably escalates.

In a society that has become inured to gangland violence since the late-90s, the violence of the past week - particularly the grotesque murder of a crime gang's teenage foot soldier - was profoundly shocking.

But the criminal who now holds the dubious title of Ireland's most dangerous and twisted killer was not only hitting out against feuding rivals.

In the mould of a narco terrorist, he and his associates have also sought to instil fear and acquiescent silence in the community they want to dominate, suppress and control.

The drug gangs - particularly in Limerick, Dublin and now Drogheda - have turned whole working class areas into glorified open prisons where drug-dealing thugs in their teens and 20s assume the role of warders.

And the law-abiding citizens who are trying to rear their children to be decent people are reduced to the level of veritable terrified inmates.

Young impressionable teenagers - some just 12 years old - are lured away from their parents' influence and then groomed by older gangsters in much the same way paedophiles work, to be used as gofers and foot soldiers. A subculture has developed within gang structures whereby young teenagers find themselves in an environment where using guns and killing becomes normalised behaviour in a space where there are no boundaries.

They are normally the ones who get caught and end up going to prison, which in turn acts as the finishing school for their careers.

Their depressingly predictable life trajectory ends either in prison or in a grave.

In his short life Keane Mulready-Woods typified the type of kid who gets involved in the gangs. He ran errands like delivering drugs and collecting money.

He was involved in assaults and attacks on the homes and property of members of the rival gang.

Another teenager who had worked as a runner for one of the local drug gangs involved in the feud described the type of people in the gangs.

"Scumbags to the highest degree - they're all junked up, they're all on steroids... they're all f***ked up in the head, they're manic in the head, they're very dangerous people," he said last year, adding that he lives in fear of his life and the lives of his family because "they threaten your mother's house".

He claimed he had witnessed an "awful lot of beatings" being dished out to customers and dealers who owed money or were being deliberately extorted for money they didn't owe.

At the root of it all is the huge upsurge in drug abuse on the back of renewed economic success, especially the most popular and lucrative drug of all - cocaine, also appropriately known as the 'devil's dandruff'.

Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan, the officer in charge of the investigation, has warned there would be gangland violence as long as there was a growing demand for cocaine in society.

The new reality of modern Ireland is that the drug trade is worth so much money that there are gangs and organised dealers operating in every town.

Most of the criminals involved are teenagers and young men in their 20s who are volatile and dangerous, often exacerbated by their habitual drug use.

And when they fall out over money or turf, which they all inevitably do, then the accepted method of redress is at the point of a gun, with feuds breaking out in towns around the country like bushfires.

Ten years ago it would have been unimaginable that a gangland feud would erupt in a town like Drogheda, which had no real problems with crime in the past.

Unfortunately all the indications are that organised crime is set to become increasingly violent and prosperous in the years ahead which is proven by analysis of criminal activity in Ireland over the past several decades.

But none of this is happening in a vacuum and the unpalatable truth is that organised crime is a parasite that is nourished and enriched by the social habits of a large cohort of our population.

