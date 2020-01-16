Paul Williams: 'A love for cocaine has fuelled this brutal descent into narco-terrorism'

This grotesque act of barbarism, reminiscent of the Colombian and Mexican narcos, illustrates how our own home-grown nihilists have abandoned any semblance of human decency or propriety.

The outrage carried out to terrify opponents and instil fear in wider society, with no fear of the consequences, is a classic example of what is termed narco-terrorism - a phenomenon that was confined to Netflix and simply didn't happen here.

Over the past two decades in particular, we have witnessed a steady descent into depravity as young volatile criminals vied with each other for market share in the burgeoning billion-euro industry that feeds the recreational drug habits of 'law-abiding' citizens. During that time, Irish society has become inured to the violent excesses of feuding criminal gangs, mostly in Limerick and Dublin.

Keane Mulready-Woods (17)

The bloodshed has become so normalised that the rest of society barely gives a second thought to the latest report of one or more gangsters being gunned down.

It is only when completely innocent people like Roy Collins and Shane Geoghegan are deliberately butchered that we are shocked.

Or else when two big crime families - the Kinahans and the Hutchs - unleash havoc on the streets, with innocent people caught in the crossfire.

But the events of the past few days, the dumping of the boy's severed limbs in a sports bag in a Moatview estate on Monday night, followed by the discovery of further remains in a burnt-out car yesterday, represents a crossing of a new Rubicon.

The suspect and his associates had issued a warning that the teenager would be abducted and then mutilated, to send a message to one side involved in the Drogheda feud.

And then the fact that he had the same boy's severed remains dumped on the street in Moatview, for other innocent children to find, is beyond the realms of evil we have yet experienced in this country, even by the standards of the psychotic terror organisations like the IRA or the INLA.

The events of the past few days represent an act of blatant terrorism straight from the manual of El Chapo or Pablo Escobar.

It is designed to instil fear, and total silence - omertà - in citizens who live in north Dublin or Drogheda.

But it poses some profound questions for the rest of civilised society, including whether we are prepared to continue to nurture and sustain these creatures for the love of cocaine.

Gardaí have proved time and again they are well up to the task of taking down the monsters who perpetrated this outrage - and will again. But the effects the continuing violence will have on the innocents caught in the crossfire, or dealing with its aftermath, will take a long time to wear off.

Irish Independent