Paul Melia: Storm 'fatigue' means people only act on risk when seeing red

Another autumn, another storm, and Ali left its mark on the nation in the most profound way.

Two people were killed as it swept across the country, with roads closed and more than 160,000 properties left without power. As gusts of up to 150kmh hit exposed parts of the west coast, the question many are asking is whether the warnings were enough?

The Government insists all precautions were taken, with Met Éireann issuing an orange weather warning on Tuesday morning, while the Road Safety Authority urged motorists not to take unnecessary risks.