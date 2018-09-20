Opinion Comment

Thursday 20 September 2018

Paul Melia: Storm 'fatigue' means people only act on risk when seeing red

 

Workmen deal with a fallen tree on Finglass Road by Glasnevin Cemetary, Dublin as Storm Ali has made itself felt across the country. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Workmen deal with a fallen tree on Finglass Road by Glasnevin Cemetary, Dublin as Storm Ali has made itself felt across the country. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Paul Melia

Paul Melia

Another autumn, another storm, and Ali left its mark on the nation in the most profound way.

Two people were killed as it swept across the country, with roads closed and more than 160,000 properties left without power. As gusts of up to 150kmh hit exposed parts of the west coast, the question many are asking is whether the warnings were enough?

The Government insists all precautions were taken, with Met Éireann issuing an orange weather warning on Tuesday morning, while the Road Safety Authority urged motorists not to take unnecessary risks.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to Opinions.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss