Paul Melia: 'Kenny housing row exposes flaws in our planning system'

Most people like where they live. They enjoy their home, and generally get on with their neighbours.

Most people like where they live. They enjoy their home, and generally get on with their neighbours.

But some don't like change. They don't want new housing in their area, whether on an open field or an infill site.

In the case of broadcaster Pat Kenny and his neighbours, they don't like the prospect of 26 houses and apartments being built on a 0.6 hectare site at the rear of their south Dublin homes.