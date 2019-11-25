Patricia Casey: 'Terrifying zeitgeist reveals taboo of incest between brother and sister is weakening'

Buried deep in a report on the Law Reform Commission (LRC) Conference is a review of whether the law on incest should be relaxed. In the course of an article by journalist Colm Keena for the 'Irish Times', Tom O'Malley, lecturer in law at NUIG, is quoted at a conference.

The piece points out consenting intercourse between an adult brother and sister, even if there is no risk of pregnancy, is a crime. Mr O'Malley queried "one might question if such conduct should be criminal" with reference to consenting intercourse between a brother and sister, even if there is no risk of pregnancy.

The likelihood of this issue coming before the Oireachtas for legislation may seem far-fetched and unlikely in the next decade, but at each step along the line from criminalisation to liberalisation of sexual behaviours, pressure groups will form and clamour for change.

Those seeking change will take on the moniker of progressives. The rest of us will be chastised for our backwardness.

The obvious question is where is this desire to decriminalise sex between consenting siblings coming from?

One somewhat paranoid view is that a small clique of very powerful people are driving this behind the scenes. This seems implausible, but not impossible.

Another is these lawyers have spotted some untidy areas of law that seem a bit outdated and so rare as to be meaningless and therefore worthy of being jettisoned.

In current social thought, "choice" and autonomy are the over-riding principles on which society now seems to be conducting itself ahead of honour, loyalty, life, kindness. In relation to incest, it is highly likely the current concept of choice and autonomy is now extending its tentacles into the area of sexual self-determination.

This seems to be making its way into cultural thinking more broadly and there is a sliver of frightening evidence that a new and terrifying zeitgeist is emerging.

In Germany in 2014, a government ethics committee supported a brother and sister couple with four children who argued the laws banning incest were an unacceptable intrusion into the rights to sexual self-determination. They were brought up separately and met when they were young adults. The equivalent of the Supreme Court in Germany did not support this position and neither did the European Court of Human Rights.

More recently another aspect has been raised. Gary Neilson, a judge in Australia, was of the view that society was now ready to accept consensual sex between adult siblings and abortion was available to deal with pregnancy.

The danger of genetic abnormality has been one of the most potent arguments against decriminalisation.

In Japan, Israel, Russia, France, Netherlands and Spain, adult sibling incest has been decriminalised provided the couple doesn't marry and have children. So what happens if the sister becomes pregnant? Will she be forced to have an abortion, or will she and her brother go to prison?

While the argument most often used to explain the taboo regarding sibling incest is the eugenic one due to the resulting genetic defects, there are others. These are based on history, evolutionary biology, anthropology, psychology and so on.

Edvard Westermarck in 1891 suggested the taboo was an evolutionary one, whereby sexual preferences were directed towards those who did not have the same gene pool so as to protect the health of their offspring - "marry out or die out".

He postulated people reared together develop a sexual aversion to each other. This has been supported by research into non-related children brought up in Kibbutzim, who have very low rates of marriage to each other even though brought up in close quarters.

Another theory is people wish to marry outside their close group so as to form bonds with other groups, tribes or clans in order to reduce the risk of inter-tribal disputes and aggression.

Other researchers suggest brother- sister incest is common and the Max Planck Institute in Munich suggests 4pc of the adult population have had such relationships. Those in favour of decriminalisation will contend that as it's common it is best to acknowledge incest exists between siblings and legislate to protect those who are vulnerable to coercion.

The ultimate question is what is the psychological impact of adult sibling incest? Presumably this might involve heterosexual and same-sex activity. For obvious reasons researching taboos is difficult and so there are few scientific studies to inform organisations such as the LRC, which makes culturally transforming decisions on centuries-old values.

Patricia Casey is consultant psychiatrist at the Mater Hospital Dublin and Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry at UCD.

