Patricia Casey: 'How Johnson was swept to his victory by working-class Tories'

So what went wrong? This is a tormenting question which will tax the minds of Labour and LibDem advisers as they face the inevitability of Brexit in the month ahead.

It wasn't supposed to be like this. In March 2019, a million demonstrators took to the streets of London opposing Brexit, and almost the same number in October called for a 'People's Vote', arguing the public had been misled.

Fluctuating polls, the failure of Theresa May three times to get Brexit legislation through Parliament and multiple defections from the Tory party gave Remainers some hope.

All that went up in smoke when the polling booths opened and Dominic Cummings's slogan 'Get Brexit Done' slipped off the tongue on to the ballot papers in unprecedented numbers and in unforeseen places. Labour heartlands such as the coal-mining midlands and industrial north-east fell to the Tory party.

Even after the election there was the young female demonstrator whose comments went viral as she spoke of being "sickened" by the "poor people" who voted the wrong way, while sporting a "Kill Boris" hoodie. In her public-school accent, she enunciated a wish to become a doctor so as to help people while wishing Boris a "terrible death". Undoubtedly this clip will return to haunt her.

One of the reasons for the defeat of Labour under Jeremy Corbyn was that it didn't know if the party was pro- or anti-Brexit. Meanwhile, his party had achieved a reputation for anti-Semitism. He was also promulgating hard-left policies coming mainly from the Momentum movement of Jon Lansman. And a large chunk of Corbyn's supporters, we now know from data, were typically young women, middle-class, university educated, "woke" and obsessively pre-occupied by identity politics.

The party was clearly experiencing a chasm between it and the workers, such as gravediggers, canteen workers and so on, who were heretofore the backbone of the Labour Party.

Its ambivalence about the EU project represented a complete turnabout, as Labour was opposed to the EEC when Britain joined. It is highly likely that the working people, once the backbone of Labour, got fed up of being spoken down to for their incorrect political leanings, epitomised by the "Kill Boris" hoodied woman with the cut-glass accent and with the party vacillation on Europe.

The LibDems, on the other hand, had no such uncertainty and were committed Remainers. They tried to position themselves as more mainstream than Boris Johnson, who was painted as part of a global network of right-wing, authoritarian, populist nationalists. They believed that, as Remainers, they were the true middle ground. Buoyed by the size of the demonstrations and encouraging tactical voting, they saw themselves as eating into the Tory vote. All went awry, not least because they placed too much emphasis on their own positioning relative to Corbyn and Johnson.

Their leader, Jo Swinson, was a weak performer on 'Question Time' and, as an unashamedly pro-trans supporter, found herself unable to define what a woman was in a radio discussion. Goodness knows how she would have fared if she had been asked to define free speech. She lost her seat.

The possibility of a Tory takeover of traditional Labour voters was foreseen by Phillip Blond, head of the think-tank ResPublica, in his book 'Red Tory', published 10 years ago. In it, he argued for a radical change to conservatism that will move away from free market capitalism and build on local communities while redistributing the tax burden and restoring the nuclear family.

Other UK commentators, such as David Goodhart, have been commenting on the need for people to feel rooted to a place. Goodhart's 'The Road to Somewhere' outlines the sense of belonging felt by many, as distinct from the road to "anywhere". The "somewheres" (Brexiteers) define themselves by where they were born and brought up, as distinct from the "anywheres" who measure themselves by their wealth and accomplishments, where Goodhart places the Remainers. They are thus more atomised and less attached to place.

Goodhart pinned his colours to the Boris mast, which he believes must invest in more public expenditure while tacking in a more socially conservative direction so as to appeal to the working-class heartlands that is now "somewhere" or, in Blond's words, "Red Tory".

Surprisingly, former leaders were not shy in criticising their own parties for the results. Tony Blair described the Labour Party as "a comedy cult" that is "marooned on a fantasy island", so disconnected has it become from its political base. Tim Farron, leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2015 to 2017, commented in UnHerd: "We sneered at those who did not hold 'correct' views. But our version of identity politics alienated many… like we disapproved of most of the country."

The most excoriating criticism comes from the historian whose overarching understanding of British history has won plaudits from across the political divide. A few days ago, David Starkey attacked the "liberalism" of political parties in the UK as partly responsible for the drift of northern and midlands working people to Toryism. He identifies social conservatism as encompassing patriotism and this is one of the elements he sees as appealing to the workers who have now gravitated to Johnson's Conservatives.

The rupturing of the UK- EU bond is momentous. Whether this fragmentation is a once-off by an eccentric nation, as many may assume, or whether there is something larger that augurs further disaffection with the EU project remains to be seen. There are uneasy rumblings in Hungary and more recently in Poland and Spain. Whether these will amount to anything is an open question, although the exit of Britain will certainly embolden Eurosceptics.

Irish Independent