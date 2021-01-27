Pat Kenny has a Dalkey home address to die for but developers are keen to make a killing from it

Location, location, location may be the rules of thumb for real estate but the maxim crumbles when the location is so good, it proves irresistible to developers.

Pat Kenny finds himself in this position, with an address to die for but with developers keen to make a killing from it.

Having unhappily come to terms with permission being granted for six houses and 18 apartments reaching three storeys high, beside his beloved Dalkey home, the broadcaster is now faced with revised plans of an entirely different scale and character.

Bartra, the firm behind that proposal, has switched tack and wants to build a 104-bed nursing home, five storeys high, instead.

Mr Kenny had vigorously opposed the original plan, arguing loss of privacy because of the height of the apartment blocks and how close they would come to his property.

He also argued that the road leading up to the site was designed only for carrying occasional traffic and incapable of accommodating large vehicles.

The planners disagreed and Mr Kenny was having to get used to the idea of having a lot of new neighbours. Now the neighbourhood’s population could swell even further.

It is not the first storm to hit The Anchorage, the expansive, handsome home where Mr Kenny and his wife Kathy have lived and raised their family for almost 30 years.

In 2008, the couple became embroiled in a very bitter and public battle over Gorse Hill, an adjoining 0.2- acre rocky hillock that was a mini-oasis of trees and shrubs where the Kennys could pretend to be in the wilderness while the children played freely.

The Kennys claimed ownership but their then neighbours disputed this and the row ended up in the High Court where it was only resolved when Mr Kenny agreed to hand over a sum, believe to be around €1m, to settle it.

But then the neighbours sold to Bartra, as did their daughter who owned the house next door, and the developers now had two sites amounting to half an acre between them.

If 0.2 of an acre of rocky hillock is worth €1m, imagine the value of half an acre of prime development land with only two easily demolished houses and one feisty neighbour standing in the way of multi-unit construction.

What’s happening in this corner of Dalkey is of curiosity value because of the names involved, but it has wider significance because it is replicated all over the village.

Large, stand-alone homes on impressive grounds have been sold, knocked down and replaced with apartment blocks shoe-horned onto sites where their appearance is incongruous and the higg le d y- piggled y roads that serve them are easily overwhelmed.

Pat Kenny has joined local people in attempting to fend them off, and enjoyed a rare taste of triumph last summer when Bulloch Harbour escaped being recast as a luxury villa location.

Some will see that as nimbyism and some as defending the principles of good planning.

Either way, the golden rules of real estate appear in need of a rewrite, possibly along the lines of ‘location, speculation, regulation’.