| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pat Kenny has a Dalkey home address to die for but developers are keen to make a killing from it

Caroline O'Doherty

Pat Kenny is fighting a planning battle with developers over a site near the family home in Dalkey. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Pat Kenny is fighting a planning battle with developers over a site near the family home in Dalkey. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Pat Kenny is fighting a planning battle with developers over a site near the family home in Dalkey. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Pat Kenny is fighting a planning battle with developers over a site near the family home in Dalkey. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Location, location, location may be the rules of thumb for real estate but the maxim crumbles when the location is so good, it proves irresistible to developers.

Pat Kenny finds himself in this position, with an address to die for but with developers keen to make a killing from it.

Having unhappily come to terms with permission being granted for six houses and 18 apartments reaching three storeys high, beside his beloved Dalkey home, the broadcaster is now faced with revised plans of an entirely different scale and character.

Most Watched

Privacy