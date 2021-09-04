Party ‘think-ins’ are back as simmering Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rows threaten to boil over

For many people September is about contracting evening light, dread at returning to school, or perhaps more happily, fluking an All Ireland ticket or even taking a spin to Listowel for the races.

But for politicians of the larger parties, September has for many years now been about packing an overnight bag and convening in some country hotel to talk tactics, vent some ire, and maybe even hear the wisdom of some extraneous characters from business, sport or showbiz, impart some broader life lessons. These are called party ‘think-ins’ though there are other names for them less amenable to use in a family newspaper.

Like most everything else, these fell to the dreaded Covid-19 last year. But from Monday these pre-parliamentary party tune-ups are back, with many of the party strategists hoping they can boost morale and steel resolve for the political battles which kick off in earnest on Wednesday week, September 15, when the Dáil resumes, very hopefully in the more hospitable surroundings of Leinster House.

So, here’s a quick flick of who’s meeting where and what the agenda is likely to be.

Social Democrats: The six TDs from the Dáil’s youngest, but they would argue most ambitious party, appropriately enough begin the series with a one-day meeting this coming Monday in the premises of the Communications Workers’ Union in Dublin.

Because of Covid-19, the party’s 18 councillors will join via online links, and will hear experts on housing, climate change and healthcare. Hugh Brennan, CEO of Ó Cualann Cohousing Alliance, will discuss the need to rapidly deliver genuinely affordable housing.

Environmental scientist Dr Tara Shine, co-founder of Change By Degrees, will speak on the urgent need to tackle the climate change crisis. Health policy analyst Dr Sara Burke, from TCD, will address Sláintecare. The TDs and councillors will also discuss preparations for their annual conference, which is slated for November.

Fianna Fáil: Things will be far more contentious when TDs and senators gather at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Co Cavan next Thursday and Friday, September 9 and 10. Day one will concern the so-called ‘Fleming Report’, an inquest by the junior minister and Laois-Offaly TD on the very disappointing general election result in February 2020.

Party strategists have put the delay on this down to the pandemic. But many TDs have been nursing their wrath to keep it warm, and are still seeking explanations of why they only returned 38 TDs when they had hoped for nearer 60. There will be specific questions about the lack of a coherent message for voters and poor to non-existent social media campaigns.

That little bundle of joy will be followed by questions about members’ anxiety about a lack of assertion in coalition dealings with Fine Gael. Despite being the slightly larger party, and current holders of the Taoiseach’s office, some TDs and senators feel they have been relegated to junior partner status and the ongoing row over the botched UN appointment of Katherine Zappone is cited as just the latest example.

On a lighter note, many of the newer TDs and senators had few opportunities to converse since being elected 18 months ago. This gathering is an attempt to remedy that social gap.

Fine Gael: Trim Castle Hotel is the chosen venue for Fine Gael’s gathering, spread over three days starting on Sunday week, September 12. Given recent controversies, the party organisers will meet with Covid-19 experts next Monday for a detailed briefing on keeping rigorously to the regulations.

Organisers are preparing a packed agenda including the future of local media, support for small, local business, and a policy on the care of the child. There will be a focus on preparations for Budget Day, October 12, and some guidelines from Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

But there will be hard questions also – especially defeat by a big margin in the Dublin Bay South by-election back in early July. There will also be strident questions about the level of political capital squandered on the botched UN appointment of Katherine Zappone, and unforced errors which have caused needless damage to the party’s standing in government.

Labour: The party, still stuck in the doldrums since the electoral meltdown of February 2011, will head back to familiar territory in the Clanard Court Hotel in Athy, close to the base of Senator Mark Wall. He hopes to win back the Kildare South Dáil seat his father, Jack Wall, held with distinction.

Their focus will be on how to transfer rather good Dáil and media performances on the key issues to a much wider audience and revive the party fortunes. Labour has some impressive performers who have handled controversial issues well but their opinion poll ratings remain very discouraging. It will hope to build on success in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

The meeting spans two days, starting on Monday week, September 13.

The Green Party has yet to decide what format its pre-parliamentary return gathering will take. Similarly, Sinn Féin has yet to announce what format, if any, will be adapted amid suggestions that any gathering may be confined to online proceedings.