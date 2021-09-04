| 11.6°C Dublin

Party ‘think-ins’ are back as simmering Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael rows threaten to boil over

John Downing

Taoiseach and Leader of Fianna Fail Micheal Martin Expand

Taoiseach and Leader of Fianna Fail Micheal Martin

For many people September is about contracting evening light, dread at returning to school, or perhaps more happily, fluking an All Ireland ticket or even taking a spin to Listowel for the races.

But for politicians of the larger parties, September has for many years now been about packing an overnight bag and convening in some country hotel to talk tactics, vent some ire, and maybe even hear the wisdom of some extraneous characters from business, sport or showbiz, impart some broader life lessons. These are called party ‘think-ins’ though there are other names for them less amenable to use in a family newspaper.

Like most everything else, these fell to the dreaded Covid-19 last year. But from Monday these pre-parliamentary party tune-ups are back, with many of the party strategists hoping they can boost morale and steel resolve for the political battles which kick off in earnest on Wednesday week, September 15, when the Dáil resumes, very hopefully in the more hospitable surroundings of Leinster House.

