| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Part of me would like to keep some skin in the skincare game but I don’t have the time, energy or money for ‘the science bit’

Tanya Sweeney

&lsquo;Perhaps owing to Covid, and effectively being let off the hook vis-à-vis having to actually see people, my vanity has well and truly left the building&rsquo; Expand

Close

&lsquo;Perhaps owing to Covid, and effectively being let off the hook vis-à-vis having to actually see people, my vanity has well and truly left the building&rsquo;

‘Perhaps owing to Covid, and effectively being let off the hook vis-à-vis having to actually see people, my vanity has well and truly left the building’

‘Perhaps owing to Covid, and effectively being let off the hook vis-à-vis having to actually see people, my vanity has well and truly left the building’

Someone very lovely and kind gave me a skincare set for Christmas, and I’ m still afraid to use it, because I only have biology and chemistry to Leaving Cert level. It’s called The No-Brainer Set, and the brand ’s tagline is ‘Clinical Formulations with Integrity’, but beyond that, you’ve lost me. Retino l, hyaluronic acid, Matri xyl 3000 — I don’t know if I’m supposed to moisturise with it or give a science class with it. One of the products, according to the instructions, should be used “after water-based serums, but before heavier treatments”, at which point my brain almost somersaults itself into shutdown mode. I wasn’t really listening in Chemistry class, and I’m not listening now.

Modern skincare has gotten very complicated. I don’t mean the skincare for models and beauty professionals; I mean skincare for us ordinary, cell-shedding mortals. Years ago, you were conscientious if you cleansed, toned and moisturised every day. Occasionally, if you really meant business, you’d do a mask or scrub once a week. The end.

Most Watched

Privacy