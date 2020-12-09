Pandemic will hopefully be over soon – but hybrid and home working are here to stay

The vice president of Mastercard’s Dublin hub has mulled over a four-day week and said the future is hybrid, MD of Twitter Ireland suggested employers need to decouple from deeper involvement in their employees’ lives – which means accepting the workplace is no longer the centre of the universe.

Then there was Microsoft Ireland chief executive, Cathriona Hallahan, on Morning Ireland, describing a new era with employees back in the office but with far more flexibility.

Before Covid, when more fluid or adaptable working structures were mooted, they seemed to exclusively centre on women but now we really are all in this together.

So what effect will this have on men? Pre-pandemic CSO figures showed just under one in 20 worked from home; today, according to the latest Labour Force Survey, more than one in four can do most of their work there.

So, because more men are in full-time employment, for many it’s the first prolonged period of being at home; the research shows most employees prefer a mix of home and office so we can infer many men are happy working from home for at least some of the week.

Why? Perhaps they like having time for exercise, a hobby or for study (LinkedIn heaving with updates of successful course completions) or maybe they like being around their family.

Read More

A dad at the school I never used to see, but who does the pick-up now, told me he was jacking in his job at his law firm for a slower-paced consultancy gig because “the juice was no longer worth the squeeze”.

He went on to describe a dreadful billing system – driven by client demand – had seen little benefits to home working as the pressure just followed him.

If many feel like that, in time, might it put pressure to change how professional services’ work is carried out?

Only one in 10 men work part-time but if there was no perceived stigma attached that you were not serious about progression, how many men would jump at the four-day week, now they have a taste of having a life outside work?

If men are working some of the time from home and helping out more, this may mean women, who have left work, return or part-time workers may want to work more hours.

I have to admit I was initially dreading having my partner work from home as I thought it would mean tip-toeing about all day, but it’s worked out.

He can take the kids to football at 6.15pm and pick up from the creche at 1pm, on the days he works at home. For the first time, he took the kids to the dentist on Monday morning, because I had work to do. Now the business trips are gone, I realised the strain of them.

The public sector has long offered flexitime – where you can alter your start and finish times – and if the private sector does so, then more women may stay in jobs and keep their hand in for promotion.

The demands of a big job are the same if you are male or female, so perhaps the thing needed to shift the stubborn dial on a more equal reflection of men and women in managerial positions, is the change in personal circumstances that flexibility can offer.

My sister’s story will be familiar to many; 10 years ago she worked in tax for a large pharmaceutical company. She loved her job, and was good at it, but left because she was told leaving at 4pm – to pick up kids from creche – and starting earlier was out of the question.

Her husband’s bank also told him this. Today, those requests would likely be facilitated. She now works for herself, but if she had stayed, I have no doubt she would be running the show.

More autonomy over work hours will also be a huge help for single parents who, understandably, have much lower rates of employment, and especially women.

Zoe Desmond, who launched Frolo, an app that connects single parents, agrees hybrid working is good news.

She told me: “Flexible working options for single parents significantly helps with managing work and home life, which in turn encourages more single parents to take on employment.”

Head of Social Policy at IBEC, Kara McGann, says while the verdict so far has been mixed – productivity was good but many felt isolated and some did not have a good set-up with the necessary adjustments – the popular choice of hybrid working could mean more inclusion and a happier workforce.

“While research shows the pandemic was harder for women, with many working a double shift, this may have eased since September with the reopening of schools and creches and while challenges remain, such as insufficient childcare investment, flexibility will make it easier for both parents to remain in the workforce, which will benefit women because nine out of 10 times they step out to accommodate family,” she said

“For those with physical disabilities, overnight the challenges of getting into a workplace every day have been removed. A mix of working from home, where they will often have a better set-up, and some days going into the office, has the potential to bring massive benefits.

“It would be an awful waste not to consider if there is another way of organising our working week, I can’t see the same level of business travel or as many in-person meetings as before.”

There are many industries where working from home is not possible but you would hope more autonomy on hours, and more of a regard for all workers, would seep in here too.

As the vaccine escape route emerges, and the need for social distancing melts away, we will see what hybrid working means but maybe the pandemic could be the catalyst for long-awaited changes.