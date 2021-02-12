Over-70s sick of being told what is best for us

The white candles of the chestnut trees are coming into bloom as I sit at a café table on the Left Bank in Paris. An aroma of coffee and garlic is in the air and at my elbow is a glass of Mimosa, a cocktail of freshly squeezed orange juice, Grand Marnier and Champagne, the perfect drink to celebrate April in Paris… in my dreams.

I am sure there are plenty of similar holiday fantasies running in people’s minds in this bitterly cold February spell as they wait for a return to normality. My Parisian fantasy may have to wait until autumn when the smell of roasting chestnuts will be in the air around the boulevards, or even next year the way things are going.

Do I mind the wait for vaccination that has been caused by the decision not to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for those between 70 and 80? Mind is hardly the word. I may be resigned to the delay and continued lockdown and count myself blessed to have a garden, where the first fluffy yellow blooms of actual mimosa are showing, the Wicklow countryside is all around me and I have plenty of interests to occupy me.

What has me seething, though, is yet another example of control by patronising types who think they know what is best for me and everyone else over 70 who belong to the silent monolith of those labelled elderly and vulnerable. But do those who made the decision really know what is best here?

There is no evidence to suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine is any less effective for over-70s than any other age group. The only reason for shifting the over-70s down the queue here and giving the vaccine to others is down to “insufficient data” where the vaccine was tested on a relatively small sample, too small for our number crunchers apparently. Never mind the fact that the vaccine has been given approval by the WHO this week for all age groups and was given approval by the European Medicines Agency. Never mind the fact either that the vaccine is being rolled-out apace in the UK, where 13 million have already been given their first jab and where my sister, who is 70, has just been given her first dose.

The paternalistic powers that be might just check to see how the elderly are faring across the water or indeed in the North after being administered the forbidden vaccine. Their concern is that there might be consequences in using the vaccine for the over-70s but I can’t think of a worse consequence than being sick with cursed Covid, or worse, dead. There is plenty of time for that to happen as we elderly are not likely to be immunised until May, if then, given the likelihood of delays.

The advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine, is that unlike the Moderna and Pfizer versions, it doesn’t have to be stored at freezing temperatures and can easily be administered at doctors’ surgeries. Part of the revised plan is that the 70s to 80s won’t be able to avail of this reassuring arrangement but will have to attend at mass vaccination centres. A little counter-intuitive surely, to travel to a crowded and unfamiliar venue for those who have been cocooned under virtual house arrest for most of the last year, never mind the difficulties for those who live in remote areas, don’t have transport, or are poorly or disabled.

A great deal is still to be learned about Covid-19 and the protection afforded by vaccination. One of the advantages claimed for AstraZeneca aside from the fact that it is inexpensive (around €3 a shot), is that it may ensure less transmission to others by those who have been vaccinated.

There hasn’t been any mention either of the way older people differ widely in how they age biologically. One over-70 may be 10 years older biologically than their chronological age, another may be 10 years younger than the number of candles on their birthday cake, and their vulnerability to the virus may differ widely.

Like some of my other so-called elderly and vulnerable friends, I do fantasize about painting the town red once I have had my jab. Only fantasize mind but even here those who know what’s best for elders like me have decided what is to happen, like the killjoy economist who wrote in a rival paper that it won’t do for oldies to think they can go jet-setting off on holiday before the rest have had their jabs. No, the immunisation is to safeguard my health not so that I can go and enjoy myself.

Well, I am not going to let him swing from my chandelier!