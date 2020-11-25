Our working lives are increasingly under surveillance

Working from home has seen us adjusting to the ‘new’ 9-to-5, which these days actually seems to be 24/7 and involves sharing your zoom conferences with kids and small animals, getting a good old nose around your colleagues’ kitchens and wondering if they’re wearing trousers under the carefully curated waist-up image.

We’ve had to – shock – tidy up for the daily home invasion so it comes as no surprise that many workers are feeling unsettled, a bit used and flat out.

Now Labour TD Sean Sherlock has introduced a new fear, as if there wasn’t enough to be worried about. He told the Dail that some employers are using surveillance equipment to monitor workers at home. He named a few devices I’d never heard of and labelled it a ‘dystopian future’ as we’re expected to be seen to work “all hours of the day and night”.

Scary stuff if it’s true.

But I wonder how different is it really from being monitored while you’re actually in the office?

Most companies have a key fob or clock-in system. They know when you’re there, what doors you passed through, possibly even when you nipped to the loo. They can tell what you bought in the canteen, and when you clock off. They know your sick days, holidays, task completion, work rate and all the other things that go in to a modern working environment. If you’re using their intranet, well, isn’t everything recorded?

Is it not reasonable that when you’re still being paid to do a job, they should at least be able to monitor you doing it? Certainly when you’re accessing your employer’s software via an employer’s laptop during working hours even in your own home, it seems no less fair than when you’re in their building.

Spyware, which can track your keystrokes or view you through your camera while you yell at the kids or put on the kettle without you knowing is a different thing altogether, of course.

That indeed would be both creepy and, I suspect, illegal.

Sweets, booze and – my favourite – boozy sweets

GOODNESS knows we all deserve a treat at the moment, but news that we’ve been indulging ourselves a little bit too much means the dreaded Covid Kilo has multiplied and there’s definitely no vaccine on the way for that. So it’s probably good that we’re spending €1.8m less on tubs and tins of chocolates this year compared to 2019. Although alcohol sales are up 53pc since the pubs and restaurants were shut down, perhaps we’re simply transferring the pleasure zone from one joy to another.

Still, anything that keeps us sane at the moment is a good idea and who says they have to be mutually exclusive? Now, where did I put those liquors?

Hats off to fabulous Dolly, she is a trouper

IF there ever was a definition of ‘old trouper’ surely it’s Dolly Parton. The septuagenarian songstress has currently no fewer than three projects on the go, including a new album and Christmas movie, where she plays an angel solving a town’s problems with an evil landlady played by Christine Baranski. Fabulous, eh?

When you’re famous enough to have ‘first name’ status, you can pretty much do what you like with interviews or gigs. So hats off to Dolly who has decided her latest ambition is to appear on Playboy’s cover for her 75th birthday. She wouldn’t even be their oldest model, but certainly the sassiest one. Her first appearance in full bunny costume was in 1978 when she was still in her 30s. I reckon she’d look even more magnificent now and Jolene wouldn’t get a look in.