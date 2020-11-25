| 3.4°C Dublin

Our working lives are increasingly under surveillance

Sinead Ryan

It's hardly surprising that companies are keeping track of what their employees get up to - as long as it doesn't go too far

For many people working from home, 9-to-5 is becoming more like 24/7 Expand

Working from home has seen us adjusting to the ‘new’ 9-to-5, which these days actually seems to be 24/7 and involves sharing your zoom conferences with kids and small animals, getting a good old nose around your colleagues’ kitchens and wondering if they’re wearing trousers under the carefully curated waist-up image.

We’ve had to – shock – tidy up for the daily home invasion so it comes as no surprise that many workers are feeling unsettled, a bit used and flat out.

Now Labour TD Sean Sherlock has introduced a new fear, as if there wasn’t enough to be worried about. He told the Dail that some employers are using surveillance equipment to monitor workers at home. He named a few devices I’d never heard of and labelled it a ‘dystopian future’ as we’re expected to be seen to work “all hours of the day and night”.

Privacy