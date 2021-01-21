| -0.1°C Dublin

Our shared roots proudly bloom on Joe Biden’s big day

Liam Collins

The 46th US president will keep Irish-American connections strong

Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States yesterday. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Reuters Expand

Joe Biden being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States yesterday. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Reuters

It is 6,000 miles away, part of a vast continent stretching from the Arctic Circle to the Gulf of Mexico, while we are a small rain-sodden island on the edge of Europe. Yet we are bound together through deeply personal ties of blood and history.

As he was inaugurated 46th President of the United States in Washington yesterday, no one seems more proud of these shared roots than ‘Irish’ Joe Biden, who comes from the small town of Scranton in Pennsylvania and proudly traces his ancestry back to the Finnegans of the Cooley peninsula in Co Louth on his mother’s side, and the Blewitts of Ballina, Co Mayo on his father’s.

It isn’t just lip service, as his cabinet includes a third who are either ethnic Irish, Catholic or both, uniting these two strands of his heritage in the new US administration. Those of us of a certain age remember the framed colour photographs of JFK and Pope John XXIII on either side of the glowing red Sacred Heart lamp in the most humble of Irish cottages.

