Our seat on UN Security Council is a vote of confidence, which we must live up to

At one minute past midnight on New Year’s Day, Ireland became a member of the United Nations Security Council for the fourth time in our history.

Two thirds of the countries of the world voted last June to seat Ireland at the top table of global peace and security for the next two years. That is a vote of confidence, which we must now live up to.

As Ireland’s Ambassador at the UN, I have no illusions about the scale of this challenge. However, I can say with confidence that Ireland goes to that table to make a difference, not to make up the numbers.

We may be a small country but we act as a respected global voice. Since we joined the UN in 1955, Ireland’s deep commitment to the organisation stands out.

A rules-based international order provides the stability that small nations like Ireland depend upon. We join the Security Council determined to defend a multilateralism which has solidarity at its core. We will help shape the Council’s urgent work on some of the world’s most intractable crises. We do so anchored by our trademark foreign policy commitments to disarmament, human rights and international law.

The United Nations was born 75 years ago in the shadow of World War Two. The ambition of the UN Charter was to ‘save succeeding generations from the scourge of war’.

In our turbulent world, it is the Security Council that has nothing less than primary responsibility for international peace and security. That responsibility – to live up to the lofty ideals of the Charter – is in the hands of just fifteen countries: ten elected and the permanent five (China, France, Russia, the UK and the USA).

Read More

This is a profound responsibility for Ireland. John Hume said that ‘when people are divided, the only solution is agreement’. For global conflicts, and for the people ravaged by their consequences, it is often to the famous horseshoe table of the Security Council that they turn. Political agreements thrashed out there can save lives.

As a Council member, we will deal with complex crises. These include the decade-long brutal war in Syria that has inflicted immeasurable human suffering. Yemen is another urgent responsibility where a still faltering political process now sees millions on the brink of famine. Those are tasks we now take on.

Over half the Council’s work is focused on Africa. That includes the Sahel region, where climate change exacerbates an already fragile situation. The majority of the UN’s peacekeeping missions are in Africa; in Somalia, South Sudan, DRC, Mali and elsewhere across the continent.

In the Central African Republic, three UN peacekeepers from Burundi paid the ultimate price on Christmas Day as they sought to keep the peace in the run-up to national elections.

On the Council, the Government is determined to work every day to ensure Ireland plays an active role in trying to alleviate, and hopefully, to resolve such conflicts. We know that prevention is better than cure. Ireland will push for the Council to step up its role in conflict prevention, including early warning, improved mediation and strengthened peace-building.

Mary Robinson said that ‘today’s human rights violations are the causes of tomorrow’s conflicts’. We will work at the Council table to support inclusive political solutions. If we can succeed in this, we know we will pay a smaller price than dealing with the consequences of brutal conflicts.

For more than 60 years, the women and men of Ireland’s Defence Forces and gardaí have served with distinction as UN peacekeepers. The mandates under which they serve are decided by the Security Council. We now have the chance to help shape these mandates.

As we embark on this journey, we do so with some humility. We are not naïve. Ireland alone cannot solve complex and deep-rooted global problems. But I am convinced that we can make a difference while remaining true to ourselves.

Our independent voice, our capacity for partnership and our empathy will mark our tenure at that table. We will not be found wanting as we step up to help build a safer and more peaceful world.

Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason, Permanent Representative of Ireland to the United Nations