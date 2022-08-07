| 13.5°C Dublin

Our resolve is being tested to the limit with the cost-of-living crisis and climate change fears

Kevin Cunningham

The side with the greatest resolve can often win disputes but the Greens face an uphill battle with the public

A central concept in international politics is that of ‘resolve’. It is the theory that if both sides in a conflict are aware of each other’s levels of motivation, then the less resolute side is often likely to back down even when materially more powerful. Napoleon himself suggested it was three times more important than material might.

It can be used to explain why great powers often fare poorly in asymmetric conflicts — why the United States was never able to push the North Vietnamese to a breaking point, why Britain capitulated during the Irish War of Independence, and more recently both Ukraine’s relative successes and why the EU deliberated for a long time over cutting itself off from Russian gas supplies.

