Our resolve is being tested to the limit with the cost-of-living crisis and climate change fears

A central concept in international politics is that of ‘resolve’. It is the theory that if both sides in a conflict are aware of each other’s levels of motivation, then the less resolute side is often likely to back down even when materially more powerful. Napoleon himself suggested it was three times more important than material might.

It can be used to explain why great powers often fare poorly in asymmetric conflicts — why the United States was never able to push the North Vietnamese to a breaking point, why Britain capitulated during the Irish War of Independence, and more recently both Ukraine’s relative successes and why the EU deliberated for a long time over cutting itself off from Russian gas supplies.

Our poll today reveals a lack of resolve on the part of the Irish public with respect to current major conflicts, with only a weak plurality believing Nancy Pelosi was right to visit Taiwan and a plurality favouring an immediate negotiation and truce in relation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

There are of course good reasons for such positions, chiefly the prospect of an immediate cessation of hostilities, though this does come with a reconfiguration of the system of global powers in terms of the decline of the west.

Resolve is also a meaningful tool to understand our domestic politics.

As this column has highlighted before, the biggest threat to the stability of the Government is the competing policy aims of tackling the cost-of-living crisis and of tackling the climate crisis — especially where achieving the latter requires increases in carbon taxes. To this end the Green Party finds itself in conflict with its coalition partners.

While it holds a small minority of government seats, it has shown resolve. The party has overcome its material disadvantage in terms of having a relatively small number of government seats. Due to the clarity of its purpose in government, the Greens have had an oversized influence on policy.

Read More

This is evident in the 2020/21 budgets and furthermore when we observe the difference between public opinion and public policy in respect of the 25pc carbon reduction required of agriculture.

That the Green Party has entered government with a very clear understanding of what it wants to achieve regarding climate change has been of enormous benefit to the party.

Its power base is also consistent with this. As our poll shows, 100pc of those who support the Greens are either concerned or very concerned about the issue. Only supporters of other left-wing parties, Social Democrats, Labour, Solidarity PBP, share that level of concern and are the only threat to the party’s base.

By contrast, just 36pc of Fianna Fáil supporters are concerned or very concerned about climate, and they stand to be outflanked by independents and others, whose supporters tend to be the least concerned (just 17pc are concerned or very concerned).

There are lessons here for parties that seek to be in government. The power attributed to being in government is certainly weakened if one doesn’t know what one wants to do when there. Anyone who has worked in government will say it is incredibly difficult to direct the many strands of the civil service and public bodies toward a common goal. It is impossible without a very clear mandate.

There are also lessons for those in government. Gaining power, while difficult in its own right, is often not enough if the public support isn’t there for your initiatives.

Current support for acting on climate change is nowhere near where it needs to be if we are to believe the science on this issue. For the Green Party and climate activists to achieve their goals, far more work is required outside of parliaments than inside.

The Green Party will need its resolve in the near future. As this month shows, the two issues that have continued to rise in salience over the past year are climate change — registering as a top-two issue among 14pc of the electorate — and of course the cost-of-living crisis, which sustains its position as the most important issue and still dwarfs all others.

The upcoming budget will of course be the major test for this resolve. Knowing when it must quit government and allowing its coalition partners to know where that red line is will ensure the Green Party is capable of showing greater resolve in relation to public policy.

This is also true of international relations and specifically the concept of reputation where even before a conflict begins, countries attempt to demonstrate resolve by issuing threats. The nuclear deterrent is one example. However, threats are only effective where the state issuing the threat demonstrates a reputation for seeing through previous threats.

From that perspective the exchange of threats and demonstration of resolve between the US and China in recent days is perhaps among the most serious we’ve seen since the end of the Cold War.

Kevin Cunningham is the managing director of Ireland Thinks and a lecturer in politics at TU Dublin