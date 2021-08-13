| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Our planet is burning, and we should all be getting hot under the collar about it 

John Connell

An elderly resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Photo: Konstantinos Tsakalidis /Bloomberg Expand
Firefighters watch a hillside burn on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021, near Lame Deer, Mont. The Richard Spring fire was threatening hundreds of homes as it burned across the reservation. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown) Expand
A firefighter continues to hold the line of the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson Expand

Close

An elderly resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Photo: Konstantinos Tsakalidis /Bloomberg

An elderly resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Photo: Konstantinos Tsakalidis /Bloomberg

Firefighters watch a hillside burn on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021, near Lame Deer, Mont. The Richard Spring fire was threatening hundreds of homes as it burned across the reservation. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

Firefighters watch a hillside burn on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021, near Lame Deer, Mont. The Richard Spring fire was threatening hundreds of homes as it burned across the reservation. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

A firefighter continues to hold the line of the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

A firefighter continues to hold the line of the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville, California, U.S., August 10, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

/

An elderly resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house on the island of Evia, Greece, on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Photo: Konstantinos Tsakalidis /Bloomberg

Fires in Greece, deadly heatwaves in the US Pacific north-west and a season of burning in California have all happened around the publication of the latest IPCC report this week. The events have coincided with extreme acts of nature hitting the planet globally, making it plain that our footprint on Earth is more and more visible. The IPCC report makes for sobering reading and carries the message that we must act now.

But what we call the Anthropocene – the proposed ecological era that dates humanity’s significant impact on Earth and its ecosystems, including climate change – could also be called something else, something darker. Listening to the radio this week, I came across Stephen J Pyne and his research into fire. Professor Pyne is a specialist in environmental history and, most interestingly, the history of fire. He has written more than a dozen books on fire and its history.

Fire is our most intimate of resources on Earth: we cook our meals with it, heat our homes and make our tools with it. We are the fire ape and the holder of the flame, as Pyne puts it. Fire is unique to our planet, occurring nowhere else in the solar system. It can only exist in nature from the natural presence of life on the continents, so it too has a birth date some 500 million years ago. It was only with the emergence of ourselves that fire began to be harnessed for personal use.

Most Watched

Privacy