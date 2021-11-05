Our leaders know what they must do – but can they be re-elected after it?

Big talk, huge plans and much grief for ordinary citizens. But, bearing in mind these government leaders want to get re-elected, ideally in little over three years’ time, what benefits are in this package for us?

The words of former EU Commission boss Jean-Claude Juncker about imposing austerity to fix crisis-ridden economies over a decade ago come to mind.

“We all know what to do, we just don’t know how to get re-elected after we’ve done it,” the wily old fox offered.

The self-explanatory words and sentiments speak eloquently of many modern politicians’ aversion to biting the bullet and acting, when another review, in-depth study or other long-fingering device can be found.

So the decisive time appears to have finally come, and its speaks well of all our nationally-elected politicians that they have delivered a courageous, far-reaching and ambitious set of plans. If the main thrust of this €125bn set of plans actually happens, our daily lives will be fundamentally and permanently changed.

This is a very exciting prospect, but a vista of the future that is not without serious attendant fears. Apart from anything else, the history of these things teaches us this one may not happen on anything like the extent of this plan.

I mean, let’s play a random game called “half-a-million by 2030”. That one tells us that 500,000 car journeys per day will be replaced by people choosing to either walk, cycle or take the bus or train. Now, how many assumptions are contained in that one – and what odds on nothing like that actually happening?

Or, let’s try, by 2030 half-a-million homes will have been retrofitted with super insulation, via grants, low-interest loans and tax breaks. That’s one many of us want to see happening, and it is matched by plans for training courses to provide the personnel to do it.

We could go on and on here, but you’ll have got the idea.

In fairness to the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, he also grasped these various nettles.

“Yes, it will be challenging, but for the sake of our children and for the generations to come, we must confront the reality we now face. The time to step up is now and we all must have the collective courage to do so,” he said.

Let us acknowledge also that this is a moment of pride for Green Party leader Eamon Ryan on his second time around in government. He has long been arguing that broaching climate change is not all about grief – it also brings new opportunities and new jobs. Those retrofitting insulation jobs are perhaps one example.

But the more banal reality facing our leaders’ brave rhetoric is that they are seeking votes, in February 2025, if not earlier, neither from our children nor our children’s children but the current crop of voters facing very immediate day-to-day concerns.