Our kind of turf war: an easy and familiar one

When most people in the western world hear we are having turf wars in Ireland, they imagine we are up in arms about so-called Trans-Exclusionary Reactionary Feminists (aka TERFs).

When Vladimir Putin heard we were arguing over turf, he probably thought, “Ah, yes, and this is why the West will ultimately tear itself apart. I don’t even need to try to conquer them. If I just keep prodding, they will destabilise the whole continent over this JK Rowling. They do it to themselves, with their ridiculous sensitivity to people who are outside the heteronormative paradigm.

"In the meantime I’ll keep funnelling Ukrainian refugees at them and let them argue about how best to look after them. Soft hypersensitive Western fools!” Meanwhile, we are quite comfortable arguing about turf. It’s a good old-fashioned folksy barney like we used to have in the olden days.

It’s a nice nostalgic culture war, with everyone evoking the memory of the red-haired children with the donkey in the John Hinde postcard. And it involves colourful characters who give out about city slickers not understanding true Irish country people.

Unlike, say, a war or a pandemic, the rules of this conflict are easy and familiar. It is a moment of togetherness, like a sing-song, where everyone knows the words. And while the stakes are high for some, most people aren’t living in dread of either outcome. It plays into our yearning for things to go back to the way they used to be when the news might sometimes be a bit of craic and colour, and then you could go about your day not thinking too much about it.

For two years we waited for the pandemic to be over, for normality to come back. And then we waited for the war in Ukraine to be over, and for normality to come back.

In both cases, we ignored the build-up as much as we could. Sure, it would never happen. And in both cases, when it did happen, we thought three weeks should do it.

In both cases, it’s probably just as well we didn’t realise the true enormity of what would play out.

The next thing that couldn’t possibly happen would be for France to overthrow the centre in favour of the far right, dressed up as a cost-of-living candidate. Or for the richest man in the world, who most agree is a lunatic, to gain control of the most influential channel of political and social communication.

The wars are not ending. They are probably just beginning. Our world is becoming more like a sci-fi comic every day. And we never believe it until we see it. Global warming couldn’t possibly happen either, could it. Like, are they not exaggerating a bit? If it were really going to happen, we’d be doing more about it, wouldn’t we.

And if Russia was really that dangerous to the rest of us, half of Europe wouldn’t be completely dependent on Russians for planet-destroying fossil fuels to run their industry, would it?

The turf wars are all good fun now — but maybe they’re just the tip of the melting iceberg. And maybe we need to be quite sure, too, where the civil service ends and governing begins.

You never know when these things might matter in a world where the wars are only just beginning.