Our housing policy needs tearing down and rebuilding from scratch

Politics being what it is, a lot of housing policy has been reduced to a numbers game. Ministers are quick to refer to how much the G overnment is spending and how many houses are being ‘delivered’. Awkward questions over value for money for the taxpayer , or if it goes to the people who need it most, or the potential impacts it may have, get brushed aside.

That is the nature of politics.

The nature of reality is somewhat different. In the real world we know that leasing social houses on 25-year leases at 95pc of market rent is a waste of money; we know that more than 60pc of those who received a Help-to-Buy (HTB) grant didn’t need it; and we know that even then the average 15pc HTB grant went straight into the pockets of the developers.

Two can play at the numbers game.

Irish government policy has an ideological and political dogmatic preference for fiscal responsibility over effective housing provision. Somewhat illogically this has led to a partiality for current spending (leasing) over capital spending (building) and a housing policy being run on a rather large credit card.

To keep expenditure off the State books, policy is determined to get the market to do what it used to do so well, which is house people. But if you’re going to the market, you’re going to pay market prices. That generally means a lower quality product at a higher cost.

Housing output figures have also been a bone of contention. Claims around numbers of planning permissions and house completions each quarter are used to highlight how well government policy is performing.

These claims ignore the point that planning permissions are not an indicator that anything will ever be built, and whether the housing that has been built is the right type. Do we really need more tiny apartments or co-living developments, both for rent naturally, more than we need housing for people to buy? Of course not.

Housing policy is actively operating against itself. The move towards leasing properties for social housing has driven up rents, squeezing out non-social housing tenants. In the new homes market too, the Government is such a big player it is forcing out households in genuine need of a home to buy.

Many people don’t realise that the State, through councils and Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs), buys up a considerable proportion of new housing sold each year. For example, councils and AHBs bought 29pc of all the new houses sold in 2020. For every new house they built, they bought two brand new ones.

Thousands more are bought by investment funds, and another one quarter are one-off houses that never come to the market in the first place.

All this typically leaves just 7,000-8,000 new houses each year for ordinary people to buy. Little wonder prices are rising when the supply of housing is being constrained by the Government’s own policies of buying instead of building and giving free rein to investors. Rising prices are in turn used by government to justify subsidy schemes like HTB and shared equity. This is policy eating itself.

Abandoning apartment development to the investment funds also restricts a significant amount of potential supply. This in turn drives households out to the sprawling commuter belt just where national planning policy doesn’t want them.

Poor planning regulation shares centre stage with housing in creating circular self-digesting policy.

Lowered standards, very high-density planning requirements and funding issues with phasing (you can’t sell apartments floor by floor) have made building anything from 20-100 apartments financially unviable for ordinary builders. They have also made what should be affordable regional sites uneconomic to develop. In the much-needed 20-100 apartment bracket SME builders can’t get finance, and the market is then left to the funds, who can use the argument: without us these apartments wouldn’t be built.

This may be true but it needn’t be. Even a change in unrealistic density demands would see more SME builders in the game, more competition and maybe even more housing for ownership — something government is allegedly keen on.

The number of houses Ireland needs a year is a number also often misunderstood. Expert estimates vary from less than 20,000 to nearly 50,000 new homes a year. The ESRI says we need 28,000 new homes a year, and the Department of Housing says 33,000 (why don’t they agree?). The development industry tends to have higher, more politically panic-inducing estimates.

There is a difference here, though, between market demand — how many people can afford to buy a house — and demographic demand of how many households will we need to house. The gap between the two is considerable.

Before Covid, house prices were beginning to level off at annual completions of just 20,000 houses a year, with about 7,000 coming to the market for sale. Economists tell us that means supply was meeting demand, and therefore all was well with the world. Demographic experts will point to migration, immigration, births, deaths and marriages, and disagree.

They are probably both right but about different things. The reality is the market will never supply anything more than enough houses to satisfy the number of potential buyers out there. Supply will never bring down house prices as supply only happens when prices are rising, or is heavily subsidised.

The job of the State is to bridge the gap between what the market will supply and what our population needs.

Good housing policy is good social policy, good economic policy, good transport policy, good health policy, etc. Current policy responses tend to address the symptoms rather than causes of our problems, and so the contagion of poor housing policy spreads across government departments. The results are more people commuting, poorer health outcomes, more wasteful expenditure and so on.

Current housing policy is very much designed to continue the status quo.

Until that changes, expect more of the same.

Dr Lorcan Sirr is a senior lecturer in housing at the Technological University Dublin