Our housing policy needs tearing down and rebuilding from scratch

Lorcan Sirr

Supply constrained by the Government’s own strategy of buying instead of building and giving free rein to investors — this is policy eating itself

In the new homes market the Government is such a big player it is forcing out households in genuine need of a home to buy.
In the new homes market the Government is such a big player it is forcing out households in genuine need of a home to buy. Stock photo

In the new homes market the Government is such a big player it is forcing out households in genuine need of a home to buy. Stock photo

Politics being what it is, a lot of housing policy has been reduced to a numbers game. Ministers are quick to refer to how much the G overnment is spending and how many houses are being ‘delivered’. Awkward questions over value for money for the taxpayer , or if it goes to the people who need it most, or the potential impacts it may have, get brushed aside.

That is the nature of politics.

The nature of reality is somewhat different. In the real world we know that leasing social houses on 25-year leases at 95pc of market rent is a waste of money; we know that more than 60pc of those who received a Help-to-Buy (HTB) grant didn’t need it; and we know that even then the average 15pc HTB grant went straight into the pockets of the developers.

