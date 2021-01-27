Our homeless crisis can no longer simply be managed when it could be resolved

With sub-zero temperatures, long hours of darkness and snow on the ground, it’s difficult not to have some thoughts for those who are sleeping rough.

Numbers are supposedly available for this group. A recent RTÉ Investigates programme – to which I contributed – found that 27pc of those surveyed had been refused an emergency bed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

The reasons were not given, however one person reported being turned away because he was not homeless in Dublin, but in another country. It may be that the hostels were full on that occasion or that the callers were threatening. More likely it is simply the rigidity that comes from petty bureaucracy.

The cost of emergency beds to the State has more than doubled, between 2016 (€10 million) and 2019 (€22 million) amounting to between €35,000 and €40,000 per person per year.

The path to homelessness is variable. Some becoming estranged from their families while others have unwelcome behaviours due to drug misuse or mental illness. Some will have elected to leave home because of physical or sexual abuse in childhood.

Others will come through the State system, having first been taken into care as children for protection from abusive or neglectful parents.

Job loss will be a trigger for some, while spiralling rents in a city that has a housing crisis may be another explanation.

Homelessness following release from prison will be a feature among some who now have nowhere to stay except to borrow a place on a couch from a friend – a welcome that is likely to extinguish rapidly.

The model in Ireland seems to be to manage the problem rather than resolve it. It is questionable if the millions spent on emergency accommodation for the homeless in Ireland is value for money.

Finland, a country with roughly the same population as Ireland, and Helsinki, with a population similar to Dublin, have now significantly reduced the numbers of rough sleepers and those relying on temporary accommodation. It is the only country in Europe where the number of homeless people is dropping.

The Housing First model is driven by the belief that having a place to live is a human right and a fundamental right.

The needs of the homeless are met by different types of housing and it has seen the number of homeless people drop from 20,000 in the 1980s to 4,600 at present.

The underlying philosophy is that a home is the foundation on which the person can get the rest of their lives together while in most other countries, including Ireland, this approach is reversed and permanent accommodation will only be offered to those who have already stabilised and are drug-free.

That country also seems more willing to provide case workers to support homeless people on their journey back to healing from the many scourges that have blighted their lives. However, these support staff are provided on a case-by-case basis, depending on need.

Accommodation cannot be provided by aspiration alone. Suitable, affordable housing must be available and this can only be achieved by government policy. In Finland this required close co-ordination between government, municipalities and the organisations involved, of which Y-Foundation is the largest.

In practice, the person is allowed to remain in their property and with the help of support staff they are encouraged to engage with treatment and rehabilitation. Those who are more independent are stimulated to involve themselves in activities in the local neighbourhood.

Unlike other countries, the Finnish model provides an accommodation allowance to those who apply for it and so the person pays their own rent directly. This increases their sense of ownership and responsibility.

In this country, with our severe housing shortage, it is difficult to see an end to homelessness and particularly rough sleepers, notwithstanding the towering work of the Peter McVerry Trust and Focus Ireland in using the Housing First model.

The most relevant guide to the Irish shortage is in the rental sector. On December 4, 2020, Dublin city and county – with a population of almost two million – had just 457 houses to rent and the cheapest started at €1,297 per month for a one-bedroom property, according to Daft.ie.

Studio apartments on the outskirts of Dublin come to €150 per month. Most of these are student accommodation and so are not available to a homeless person.

In Cork city and county, with a population of over half a million, there were only 246 properties for rent, according to Selectra. Most landlords prefer to use their properties for holiday or short-term rentals as the profits are much higher.

Many of those who are homeless, and especially those sleeping rough, do not have the fond, loving memories of a place called home. They may have had houses but not the love, warmth and care that the word conjures up. Isn’t it time they now had something they can truly call home and where they can belong, so that their self-respect, confidence and dignity can be nurtured.

In the simple words of TS Eliot: “Home is where one starts from.”

Patricia Casey is a consultant psychiatrist in the Hermitage Medical Clinic and Emeritus Professor of Psychiatry at UCD