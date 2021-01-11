| 4.9°C Dublin

Our greatest fear has been realised – Mam is in hospital during the pandemic

Eavan Murray

Happy memory: Eavan with her mother Jacinta Murray at her wedding a few weeks ago. Photo: Peter Rowen

Happy memory: Eavan with her mother Jacinta Murray at her wedding a few weeks ago. Photo: Peter Rowen

Being powerless to alleviate the suffering of someone you love is one of the most acutely painful experiences, most of us will have to endure in life.

When a family member or friend is hurt, injured or seriously ill, you will do almost anything to bring them ease.

But sometimes you can’t help. You can’t be with them or comfort them. You have to have faith that somebody else will.

