| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Our Government is clearly out of ideas on how to solve the housing crisis – so here are several

Holly Cairns

Power to change: Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and his government colleagues are far from innocent bystanders in this crisis, says Holly Cairns. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Expand
Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien, left, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Expand

Close

Power to change: Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and his government colleagues are far from innocent bystanders in this crisis, says Holly Cairns. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Power to change: Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and his government colleagues are far from innocent bystanders in this crisis, says Holly Cairns. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Housing Minister Darragh O&rsquo;Brien, left, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, left, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

/

Power to change: Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien and his government colleagues are far from innocent bystanders in this crisis, says Holly Cairns. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

Yesterday, the Government did something no other government in the history of the State has ever done. It voted to deliberately increase homelessness.

Lifting the eviction ban in the middle of a housing disaster in which 11,754 people, including nearly 3,500 children, are already homeless is not just shameful, it is dangerous. Renters who face eviction from next week do not know where they are going to go. Nor does the Government.

More On Social Democrats

Most Watched

Privacy