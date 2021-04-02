Our Covid ‘gaffers’ should follow Kenny’s example and face down their political critics

Fair play to Republic of Ireland ‘gaffer’ Stephen Kenny. He finally rounded on his critics, telling them in so many words to go and get stuffed.

It’s about time. He’s had to put up with more than his share of simplistic jibes since taking over a team weighted with too many journeyman footballers.

He has made clear he will be his own man and will do the job as he sees fit. Whatever challenges lie ahead, he insists he has a clear vision for our international soccer team. He will not be deflected by the usual whinefest from the sidelines.

It’s time those charged with getting the country out of its Covid straitjacket – whether they be political or medical – also faced down their

critics with more vim and vigour.

A coterie of Sinn Féin and Labour Party TDs continue to compete with one another in the hysteria stakes. Their contribution to what should be a national effort, to confront what is still a deadly pandemic, is all too often simplistic point scoring.

To be sure the Government needs to be held to account and brought to book by way of intelligent, rigorous analysis. But the level of political debate on Covid is now fused with knee jerk one-upmanship.

A cacophony of background noise is obscuring the fact we are at a make or break point in our fight against the pandemic. Despite justified vaccine optimism, there is a chilling reality that if we get things wrong, we will pay dearly before summer’s end.

We could be into another severe lockdown. Psychological and financial cost this time will be blighted by a loss of hope and confidence; there will be some end to all of this.

The dire situation in France and other European countries – where restrictions to normal living have returned with a vengeance – has been obscured by the inanity of our political mudslinging.

There are high-risk, finely tuned decisions to be made these coming weeks. If we get them even half wrong we may be entering a dark place for our economy and the national psyche.

The fact that Covid-wise much of the Continent is almost back where it started is shocking. All our politicians have a duty to remind us we are but a whit away from being in the same boat.

Yet populist politics obscure the reality that there are no easy choices as we desperately seek a return to ‘normal’ living.

Whether it be the vaccine roll-out or easing lockdown restraints, risks abound no matter what decisions – or none – are arrived at.

Back on the football front, Kenny must also traverse a fine line between success and failure.

All the while we can but wonder why there is such a paucity of talent at his disposal.

To be sure there are a few footballers in the current squad who can hold their own at the top level. And as always we ache for up and coming youth to blossom into something great.

But the grim reality is that, as of now, the pickings are slim.

There is a shortage of real quality which has seen a round of managers since Jack Charlton – including the so-called Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane dream ticket – depart with a halo of failure.

Now there are madcap suggestions Kenny should be sacked, even though his honeymoon period in the job is scarcely over.

Those who profess to be able to read the tea leaves would have us believe they have the answers to our footballing woes.

The reality is there is something seriously amiss in Irish football when it comes to bringing youthful talent to full fruition. Indulging a managerial merry-go-round with the national team is just a deflection from the real problem at hand.

Could it be years of ineptitude by the FAI are coming home to roost?

Bill Shankly famously assured us football is not a matter of life and death. It’s much more important than that.

Tongue in cheek, of course, but Stephen Kenny will know what he meant.

However, for those keeping us on the straight and narrow, pandemic-wise, real life choices could hardly be more stark.

However things shake down, the Covid lottery will still try to decide who will live and who will die.