Our brilliant teachers deserve better than being embarrassed by their own unions

Another week, another teachers’ union tantrum. Who’d have thought the pandemic would turn teachers’ reps into the prima donnas of the public service?

They’ve oscillated from obstructions to complaints to threats and on to demands, which are getting increasingly ludicrous.

The display of helplessness would make you wonder if they had lost the capacity for common sense and basic initiative.

Have they heard of the phrase ‘pick your battles’? By making a national issue out of everything, they’re in danger of the public tuning out whenever there’s a real problem.

It seems they have a new grievance every five minutes. There are so many different teachers’ unions, they don’t agree with themselves much of the time.

Sometimes – as happened last week when there was a mini-controversy over closing early for Christmas – it turns out even their own members don’t agree with them. Parents organisations and children’s rights groups frequently oppose their stances on issues.

In the past month or so, they have ramped up the problematising – piling stress and insecurity on parents and pupils in the supposed name of their members’ interests. At this stage, it’s fair to ask: has furthering their own agenda become prioritised ahead of children’s needs? How damaging is it to the general perception of the role?

They didn’t want to go back to school after the October mid-term break because of “health and safety” concerns. Then they called for early school closing at Christmas, because “everyone’s exhausted”. We know – we all feel the same.

They threatened a strike, which was as much about a 10-year-old pay issue as it was about Covid safety concerns. It’s their prerogative if they want to strike, but it’s hard to see there being any public support for it at this point in time.

They want to be first in the queue for a vaccine when it becomes available. The latest crisis – which astonishingly, made the evening news headlines – is how ventilated schoolrooms are so cold, some teachers have to wear their coats in class. Hardly the complex human rights issue of our time.

The ventilation and heating issues are so bad, that – guess what? – they might be “forced to close” in a period of bad weather. Maybe next week they’ll demand bowls of M&Ms in every staff room, with all the brown ones taken out.

Thank God for Education Minister Norma Foley, a former teacher herself. I admire Foley for refusing to indulge them, armed with a deep well of patience, pragmatism and proficiency.

She has consistently faced down their opportunistic stunts with level-headedness and practicality: the qualities we associate with our best educators. She won’t be afraid to call their bluff, if it comes to that.

The minister had to go so far this week as to dispense advice on how to ventilate rooms: open the windows before children come into class. According to unions, teachers and principals hadn’t figured out this one for themselves a century ago, throughout TB, Polio and the Spanish Flu.

“There should be a balance between comfort and public health,” she said, while reminding unions concerned about costs that €226m was being paid into schools in January.

The alphabet soup of union acronyms who claim to speak for teachers give a negative – and wrong – image of this noble profession which is holding up economy and society during Lockdown II.

The way ASTI, TUI and INTO have been collectively going on since they were dragged back to school reluctantly in September, you’d wonder do they primarily represent a vocal subset who want to work less and be paid more.

Any teacher you meet in real life will tell you they’re delighted to be back in class, providing children with the education that is their right. Theirs is a vocation – what Albert Einstein called the “supreme art” of the ability to awaken creativity and knowledge.

They’re resilient and resourceful. They’re not bureaucrats. They’re frontline workers and they want to get on with it, safely, without veering into safetyism. Their hard work is hugely appreciated by parents and students.

Ask any working parent of school-going children: the greatest impact on families during this pandemic has been the re-opening of schools. For mothers, in particular, it was a total game-changer. That’s something to be proud of – instead of school closures being held over us as an ultimatum whenever the unions need to get their way.

The Government spent €375m making the return to school safe. Those in education are working with the least infected group in society in a school environment which has a tiny transmission rate.

International research is unanimous that children are not significant spreaders of the virus at home or at school. Parents would not be so happy to send them to school if it were otherwise.

Teachers deserve better than embarrassing unions acting like spoiled children. Because when it backfires, it won’t be the union officials who take the impact.