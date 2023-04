Comment

Photographer Evanna Devine with photos of (left to right) Irene Gallagher, Bríd O'Donnell and Mary Rennie at the 'It's Different For Mothers: An Irreparable Loss' exhibition in Belfast

“Going from one photo to the next feels like walking the Stations of the Cross,” Andree Murphy says of an open-air exhibition she helped to devise as a way of reminding people about mothers left to grieve because of the Troubles. “You’re doing something about connection, about memory, about recommitment.”