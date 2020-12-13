Only certainty in politics is that there is never any certainty

The future of Irish politics is already mapped out: there will be two big beasts - Fine Gael on the right, Sinn Féin on the left - fighting it out to lead the Government, with Fianna Fáil relegated to junior coalition partner status, scrapping with the likes of the Greens and Labour for seats at the Cabinet table.

At least, that's what most of the political commentariat would have you believe. The FG v SF/two-horse race narrative is everywhere, particularly when new polls are released. Such certitude would almost be admirable, if it weren't so misplaced.

Cards on the table here: this is not going to be one of those pieces that sets out to tell you what will happen. Frankly, I haven't a clue. The point is, no one has.

Politics across the world nowadays almost defies logic and forecasting. A decade ago, the notion of voters opting for Trump, Boris, Brexit or even Macron would have seemed fanciful. A year ago, any suggestion Sinn Féin would get the highest first-preference vote in the general election would have been unthinkable.

My own prediction from about 18 months out from that election was that Micheál Martin would be the next Taoiseach. It was the only bit I got right. I thought the election would be a battle between FG and FF, with the 'big two' getting 55pc - maybe more - of the vote, trampling all others underfoot in the process. They ended up with barely 43pc combined.

Electorates everywhere are extraordinarily volatile, fickle even. Strong emotions, especially anger, are almost the default position. Politicians can go from hero to villain and back to hero again in months. Just ask Simon Harris from his time as Health Minister. Leo Varadkar too.

Take the last two general elections. A few months out from the 2016 election, Martin and FF were being widely written off, by many of the same commentators now once again consigning them to politics' answer to hurling's Joe McDonagh Cup. "Pale, stale and male" was the cliche du jour in relation to FF back then. And many in FG, including its current leader, were talking about voters having a choice between it and SF. That proved way off, as Martin ran a brilliant campaign. FF brushed aside SF and came just a percentage point behind FG.

Fast forward four years and nobody saw the Sinn Féin surge until the final days of the campaign. Not even the party itself, as evidenced by its failure to run enough candidates. Less than a year earlier, the party had disastrous local elections and there were questions about Mary Lou McDonald's future as leader. Now it was the biggest vote-getter in the state. McDonald and her party caught a wave last January/February, particularly among younger voters.

SF is clearly now a major force in politics south of the border - it's by some distance the richest party in Ireland. But there's no guarantee Mary Lou will still be flavour of the month with voters when the next general election comes around.

The party has been particularly adept at harnessing social media, but good luck staying atop that bucking bronco. Twitter's reaction to Brian Stanley of late shows how quickly sentiment can change among the keyboard warriors.

It's true the opinion polls show FF well behind SF and FG. But such polls, even if accurate, are meaningless. They're distorted by the 'we're all in this together' mood of the early months of the pandemic and the difficulties of managing Covid once that dissipated and the first lockdown ended. FF faces big challenges.

But it still has more seats than anybody else and the notion they will be easily relinquished by the incumbents is a dubious one. As is the idea that the next election can be neatly packaged into a 'Leo v Mary Lou' box.

It will be far more chaotic. Predicting the outcome of elections is now like picking a Grand National winner.

The most likely scenario over the coming decade is a plethora of parties and no big beasts, or at least no consistent big beasts.

Leaders or (less likely) policies will grab the imagination and initiative, before the electorate moves on to the next shiny bauble.

Come next polling day, that could be Mary Lou again - or Leo. But it could also be the next leader of FF, Alan Kelly, Eamon Ryan or Róisín Shortall.

The only absolute certainty is absolute uncertainty.

Anyone who says otherwise is talking out of their opinion poll.

Shane Coleman co-presents Newstalk Breakfast, weekdays from 7am