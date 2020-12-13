| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Only certainty in politics is that there is never any certainty

Shane Coleman

The idea that the future of Irish politics is a Fine Gael vs Sinn Féin battle is misplaced, writes Shane Coleman

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The future of Irish politics is already mapped out: there will be two big beasts - Fine Gael on the right, Sinn Féin on the left - fighting it out to lead the Government, with Fianna Fáil relegated to junior coalition partner status, scrapping with the likes of the Greens and Labour for seats at the Cabinet table.

At least, that's what most of the political commentariat would have you believe. The FG v SF/two-horse race narrative is everywhere, particularly when new polls are released. Such certitude would almost be admirable, if it weren't so misplaced.

Cards on the table here: this is not going to be one of those pieces that sets out to tell you what will happen. Frankly, I haven't a clue. The point is, no one has.

Privacy