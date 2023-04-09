Only as an adult did I learn how both sides had suffered during the Troubles

As a Protestant child in Fermanagh in the 1990s, I was not aware of other perspectives or experiences

The Remembrance Sunday bomb in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, killed 12 and wounded 63 in 1987

Rodney Edwards

Growing up in rural Fermanagh, I was 10 or 11 before I even knew what religion I was.

