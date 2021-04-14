Only a return to key elements of the Good Friday Agreement will clear this toxic haze

There was a tragic irony in the timing of loyalist street violence in the week between Good Friday, the day, and 10 April, the date, of the Agreement 23 years ago. Right on time, came irrefutable evidence that, for all the promises to international donors, there has been too little progress in Northern Ireland towards “reconciliation, tolerance and mutual trust”.

Yet again, 12-year olds have petrol bombs in their hand and, somehow, they know how to hijack a bus as if it were a normal adolescence.

But this cannot be reduced to a question of teenagers in masks. There are chains in Northern Ireland that extend from top to bottom and back, passing on tacit understandings without leaving a trace of responsibility that would stand up in court.

The chains live in body language as well as words, in dog-whistles and whispers, posters and murals and the double-speak of paramilitaries, politics and government.

But when violence starts, working-cl ass boys are reliably left carrying the petrol can . Pilate might be Catholic, Protestant or neither but he must have visited Belfast.

This chain goes straight back to Brexit, or rather what Brexit means in a place like Northern Ireland – the venue of unresolved conflict over sovereignty between the British party and the Irish party since it was invented a century ago.

The Agreement arose from a realisation after 25 years of killing that the pursuit of victory by either side over the other was itself the greatest injustice. Hope required compromises and accommodations and creativity around the objects of struggle: sovereignty, nationality and identity.

The system needed tolerance for uncertainty, like a bridge adapting to the elements. Encouraged in a European Union dependent on open borders and creative compromises, tolerance allowed everyone to place themselves anywhere on the continuum between pure Britishness and Irishness without putting the project at risk as long as they paid their taxes and kept it peaceful.

Yet ‘tolerance’ left reconciliation dangerously adrift: an option not a requirement, to be disregarded as long as politicians performed the optics of sitting in one room to carve up the pie.

Brexit brought the cards tumbling. All of a sudden, borders were ‘in’ again. In Brexit-speak, compromises were “foul compromises” and those warning otherwise were “enemies of the people”. In Northern Ireland, the Good Friday edifice, once the flower of international peace-making, creaked.

Upholding the Agreement in all its parts now entailed reconciling it with a hard border. Verbal reassurances notwithstanding, the plant was being wilfully trampled.

Brussels defined its terms. But the main decision-maker was the British government: choosing Brexit, choosing hard Brexit and choosing a Protocol on Northern Ireland to win its election. The makeweights turned out to be Northern Ireland’s unionists who, having loyally supported the hardest of Brexits, found themselves abandoned at the last and alienated from everyone else at home.

A sea border (nothing to see, said Boris), protected Northern Irish exports everywhere and there might be opportunities to soften its edges. But on location there was a winner and a loser, and the historic implications for unionism were stark.

Since January, unionism has struggled to manage an escalating level of loyalist horror at the irreversibility of the consequences. Customs workers in Larne were stood down by the local Council on the basis of rumbles.

Posters against the Irish Sea border appeared everywhere. The First Minister met with paramilitary leaders and the leader of the umbrella group that convenes them suggested they might have to “physically fight to defend our freedoms within the United Kingdom”.

In this tinderbox, the spark came from elsewhere. When prosecutors decided that no charges could be proven against Sinn Féin leaders despite their disregard of Covid regulations at Bobby Storey’s funeral last June, the First Minister turned on the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Lacking the power to sack him, she demanded his resignation on the basis that he had lost the confidence of unionists. In this toxic haze of protocol, supposedly biased cops and Sinn Féin impunity, some in the undergrowth saw their chance to reclaim political credibility. The teenagers were called to the streets.

All of which leaves the scary question of where next? The hard truth in Northern Ireland is that violence was set aside in 1998 but never disowned. Any one-sided Border arrangement creates a rationale for violence which can be deplored but “understood”.

The threat of a hard Border in Ireland is that a different violence will appear. The threat of armed response to any forced United Ireland is similarly unmistakable. Just because this is “understood”, armed groups among loyalists and republicans have also been tolerated.

Which leaves the obvious, however. If it looks like ‘Agreement 2.0’ that’s because that is where we must start. The inconvenient truth remains that nothing is less idealistic and more essential than “reconciliation, tolerance and mutual trust”. But this time it has to be with feeling. That will require honesty (imagine?) and engagement from Britain, Ireland and the EU. What can and will be done in mitigation of Brexit? How will constitutional questions be handled? How will costs to Northern Ireland - both financial and in rights – be addressed?

Government in Northern Ireland should be conditional on submission to the rule of law including pursuing the end of armed groups. Then there is commitment to a genuinely comprehensive peace implementation plan, underwritten both inside and outside Northern Ireland, which unambiguously directs public spending to eliminate residual inequality, reduce segregation and promote pluralism and prioritises the delivery of social change in the most economically marginal communities.

And finally, inevitably, there is the reckoning with the past which must be grasped at last.

As I write, I can feel the weariness. But tedium is no excuse for inaction in the face of teenagers on the street. Decades on, peace in divided societies still depends on leaders making compromises, finding accommodations, allowing creativity and pursuing a reconciliation project.

Everything else is, frankly, dangerous romanticism.