Only a dummy wouldn't love to fly a jet pack

At the turn of the century before last, a group of Victorian artists was asked to imagine what the world would look like in the year 2000 for a display at the 1900 World Exhibition in Paris.

A futuristic set of drawings envisioned everything from undersea colonies and flying buses to Zeppelin star ships.

Funnily enough, all the women were still depicted in the long dresses and fancy hats of the time; the men sporting tremendous moustaches and tail coats. It seems the futurologists couldn't quite get their heads around fashion changing the way of technology.

The illustrations went missing and weren't discovered until the 1980s, by science fiction writer Isaac Asimov who wrote a book about them.

Personal transport featured more than any other flight of fancy, and although 120 years have passed, they may finally be getting their moment.

At least four companies have made significant progress with jet packs, some trialling them for useful things such as mountain rescue or (literally) flying doctors. But the big money is in goods deliveries and beating traffic. As a commuting device, they'd surely be popular along the M50 - if you could get over the, eh, slightly obvious safety issues.

While the boffins tweak their designs, commercially they remain on the drawing board, so there was surprise when air traffic controllers at Los Angeles airport recently received an alarming report from a pilot: "Tower, American 1-997, we just passed a guy in a jet pack." Another followed from a Jet Blue captain.

When China Airlines reported a bloke in a jet pack flying at 6,000 feet (surely joining a different kind of mile-high club), the FBI took over. After contacting the companies capable of producing such equipment and drawing a blank, they concluded it was most likely a drone … with a mannequin attached.

Let's hope he didn't get lost delivering a takeaway.

Well done to An Post

Life in lockdown is hard but for those who call a residential facility home, how much more difficult must it be?

Isolation from family, no friendly weekend visits to break up the monotony, no cheerful grandchildren's hugs, no daughters or sons 'popping in' because they were passing, with a regimented FaceTime call a poor substitute, especially with everyone you see confusingly dressed as if prepping for surgery.

Nursing homes are home to thousands of our most cherished loved ones, and that cherishing involves building an ironclad wall around them at present.

If we can't visit, then parcels and envelopes are the only home contact. So kudos to An Post, who really have been playing a blinder throughout Covid, for agreeing to send all of our letters, cards and small care packages to mum, dad, granny or grandad for free. Let's swamp them with business!

Ikea plan might fall flat

Another business doing its bit is Ikea, which has launched a 'buy back' initiative of, eh, pre-loved furniture to resell at knock-down prices, with the donor getting a voucher to spend on yet another Billy bookcase or set of tea lights. 'As new' items get 50pc of the original price, with 30pc for 'well used', whatever that means.

Apparently, it's all to do with sustainability and reusing materials, which sounds very worthy.

However, could it come a cropper before it starts?

One of the rules is that the items you're returning must be 'fully assembled'. If that means all those nails, screws and washers which came with the original flatpack have all been put in the correct hole with no leftovers, does anyone have furniture that qualifies?