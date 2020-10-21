| 11°C Dublin

Only a dummy wouldn't love to fly a jet pack

Sinead Ryan

British inventor Richard Browning uses a jet pack at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh. Photo: AP Expand

British inventor Richard Browning uses a jet pack at the Future Investment Initiative forum in Riyadh. Photo: AP

At the turn of the century before last, a group of Victorian artists was asked to imagine what the world would look like in the year 2000 for a display at the 1900 World Exhibition in Paris. 

A futuristic set of drawings envisioned everything from undersea colonies and flying buses to Zeppelin star ships.

Funnily enough, all the women were still depicted in the long dresses and fancy hats of the time; the men sporting tremendous moustaches and tail coats. It seems the futurologists couldn't quite get their heads around fashion changing the way of technology.