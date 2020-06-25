One's a headcase, the other may have lost his mind… US debate will be great

'This election is going to be an exercise in King Hell weirdness. Neither candidate is fit for office. One is too frail and the other is too mad."

I wrote those words four years ago in the run-up to the election battle between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Rather depressingly, they still stand up when you look at this November's election.

Trump's genuinely awful response to the Covid-19 crisis may well turn out to be his political downfall. But what a lot of people on this side of the water refuse to acknowledge is that, the usual clangers and provocative statements aside, Trump had become a surprisingly decent president.

The economy was up. Black and minority unemployment were down. Various tax reliefs had combined to give many Americans a bit more cash in their pockets. In fact, I even met two lifelong Democrats who hated Trump but grudgingly admitted that they were only able to afford a trip to Ireland because of his tax cuts. So under those circumstances, he had a better than decent chance of securing a second term. That might have changed now. On Wednesday a New York Times poll put Joe Biden 14 points ahead. But does Biden have the energy to keep pushing until November? Rumours of ill health and mental decline have dogged him for the past 18 months. That is reflected by the importance of who he chooses as his running mate - even Democrat strategists admit that, should he win, he may not last the full term. It's incredible, when you think of it. The greatest country on earth - for all its faults - and these are the best two candidates they could come up with? One's a headcase and the other has been accused of losing his mind. Having said that, I see genius in Trump's latest comments, which teased people about the truth behind Roswell and aliens. How can you possibly beat a candidate if they wave that carrot in front of people? I've always been obsessed with aliens, but extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence. That had always been absent until the Pentagon recently released footage of some very weird encounters with military jets. More than anything, however, I can't wait for the debates between two men who hate each other. To paraphrase an old sci-fi line, prepare to set your faces to stunned…