One's a headcase, the other may have lost his mind… US debate will be great

Ian O'Doherty

 

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Expand

US President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

AP/PA Images

'This election is going to be an exercise in King Hell weirdness. Neither candidate is fit for office. One is too frail and the other is too mad."

I wrote those words four years ago in the run-up to the election battle between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Rather depressingly, they still stand up when you look at this November's election.

Trump's genuinely awful response to the Covid-19 crisis may well turn out to be his political downfall. But what a lot of people on this side of the water refuse to acknowledge is that, the usual clangers and provocative statements aside, Trump had become a surprisingly decent president.

