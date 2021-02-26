One year on: How Covid carnage put us all into lockdown – and liberty is within our grasp

I was the last reporter to leave the Independent.ie newsroom in Dublin city centre last March.

And I have not been back since.

I had just rushed in from an evening briefing on daily coronavirus figures by Dr Tony Holohan when I was informed the skeleton staff still left in the office would be working from home from now on.

Lockdown had yet to be declared.

Coronavirus was about to dramatically change my life. I wrote up my story and packed some essential contacts books in a bag. A strange quiet descended on what is normally a place full of bustle and energy.

In my years as health correspondent no story has dominated my days for so long and so intensely.

Since then virtually all the articles I have written have been about this unscrupulous killer.

I write this nearly a year later, grateful I am one of the lucky ones.

I have not caught Covid-19 and I have my job and my income.

I write about this lurking menace at my desk in the front room of my suburban house looking out the window with the benefit of natural light.

The first confirmed case of the virus was on February 29, accompanied by vague details about a male in the east of the country. We knew within hours it was a schoolchild whose family was on a skiing trip. Within weeks, coronavirus was in all counties.

The first death came on March 11 involving an elderly woman in a Dublin hospital.

What followed was a whirlwind of unstoppable infection. Early fascination with people in hazmat suits was quickly replaced by the grinding reality of intensive care wards.

Looking back now I see how much we were flying blind. We were at war with a virus ripping through society and the only weapon was lockdown.

The Irish Independent headline of March 28 read: ‘Lock down: Stay at home.’ The word “cocoon” was the term that never gained much favour to describe to the over-70s and why they should not leave their house. People could not travel more than 2km.

As reporters we were not just telling the day’s news but more than ever providing essential analysis and insights into the science that would allow us to understand what was happening.

There was so much we did not know about how it spread, its symptoms and its virulence.

One of the big challenges in reporting was not separating the science around the virus from how it affected people’s every day lives. It was key to their safety.

At the beginning it was unclear if someone could be infected yet have no symptoms and this uncertainty persisted.

Scientists suspected it was possible for someone to have the virus, feel fine but unwittingly pass it on. We now know that this led to much of the spread in areas like nursing homes.

Dr Holohan held daily briefings in the first months on daily case numbers and deaths while taking questions from reporters.

Why are so many people dying? Should we be wearing face masks? Why is Ireland so cautious? Can people book a holiday?

He had no choice but to deliver so much bad news we did not want to hear so often, while spelling out the risk and need to follow the rules. He helped to hold the country together in the worst of times even though draconian decisions clashed with the core of our liberties.

It was not always clear what was really happening on the ground.

Reporters relied heavily on deeply personal testimonies from people they had never met face to face.

This is particularly true when it came to nursing homes which became the early frontline of the pandemic.

It was through journalists that the frightened pleas of nursing home owners were laid bare. They were desperate for PPE to provide some shield from the virus and traumatised by the rising death toll of elderly residents around them.

Hospital staff who were left with a legacy of lack of intensive care beds told of how they struggled with the flood of very ill Covid-19 patients.

The toughest hurdle and duty has been to convey the tears, the heartbreak and agony of people left to mourn after loved ones and friends succumbed to the virus.

It’s easy to become numb to the daily number of deaths from the virus.

Too often the cruel way the virus stole the life of person behind another grim statistic was brought home when we saw them happy and smiling in family photos only weeks earlier.

They are reported in bare figures but behind each is a life story and a loss.

Families shared their grief. For them there is only one death that really mattered most.

Young people who have been infected and left seriously ill warned it was not just a disease that struck older age groups.

They survived and told of their brush with death in interviews that have helped save lives.

Whistleblowers have also taken brave steps to confide in journalists when they felt they were not being heard.

One of the biggest barriers to overcome has been the often lack of a clear view of the source of infection and outbreaks.

These real life scenarios tracking the chain of transmission as the virus silently ignites like wildfire from one person to another at a funeral, public or household, are the most effective picture for people to understand how it passes on in the most unexpected way.

Public health doctors have been able to share some but not enough. There has not been enough backwards-tracing here mostly because public health teams do not have enough people and have to concentrate on finding close contacts when someone tests positive.

It’s something journalists should maybe have shouted louder about during the summer when case numbers were low.

More public health staff are needed to do the kind of time-intensive detective work needed to secure a fuller picture.

We are here now with the clock ticking on this supposedly final lockdown and reopenings beckoning in May. Public health teams who will be crucial to containing outbreaks are still not fully resourced.

The virus roared back in December and January

Over the past year health journalists have been walking something of a tightrope.

It’s important for the public to keep their faith in their health leaders and what they are being told about restricting their lives and denying themselves basics like visiting their grandchildren.

At the same time the HSE and the Department of Health needed to be held to account. They got a lot right but they also fell down.

If I were to name one of the top failings it would be not having enough public health staff to fully chase and contain every spread of the virus.

That has to be undermining some lockdown efforts.

Journalists owe a debt to doctors and scientists who may have spent a long day on an infectious disease ward or in the lab but generously commented and shed light on what was happening. No more the nerdy image.

Nearing the end this Covid year we also found this virus has a weakness after all.

It can be targeted by vaccines. We dared to hope during the darkest hours that a vaccine would come to our rescue but were reminded that decades of trying to find a vaccines for HIV had failed.

Now we’re have three approved vaccines and more on the way.

There is also another chapter with this virus, and more infectious mutations threaten some of the efficacy of these vaccines.

But for now the science offers some hope of freedom.

It means journalists can write some optimistic stories at last after such a dismal litany of bad news over the past year.

The sunlit uplands beckon.

But I am continuing to look over my shoulder for the next move by this cunning and relentless enemy.

It’s not Covid-19 that keeps me awake these nights.

It’s the fallout in the damage inflicted on people who have lost their jobs, businesses and life opportunities that may never come again.

The toll on people’s well being has not been fully quantified and recognised such has been our rush to put out the Covid-19 firestorm.

As health correspondent I worry about missed diagnosis and early death among people who have lost out on urgent medical care.

It’s a cliché to say we are all in this together.

Of course we are not.

It has exposed the divides that were already there and widened them.

I used to be irritated by the chat around making sourdough bread and watching Netflix at a time when people were dying and hospital staff were in the trenches.

I realise I was maybe too judgmental because getting through this pandemic is all about survival.

It does not disguise the personal price many people are paying in rising debt, lost opportunity and hidden misery where there is abuse behind closed doors.

Here at Independent.ie I am just one of team of journalists who have been covering this pandemic. While we need to be optimistic we have to be realistic. I will be writing about this virus for a while yet.