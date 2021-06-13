| 16.7°C Dublin

One really good idea: The Boys in Green take a knee against bad politics

Declan Lynch

James McClean takes a knee at last week's match, while Hungarian players stand and their fans boo. Picture by Trenka Atilla/PA Expand
David McWilliams, whose Dalkey Books Festival opens next week Expand
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

When the players of the Republic “took the knee” before their game against Hungary, they joined the many sports people across the world who are accused of “politicising” the campaigns against racism.

You gotta laugh, because among the accusers is the Hungarian “strongman” Viktor Orban, who is deeply engaged with football and how it can bring glory to his “populist” regime — a bit of politics there — and various England supporters, who are booing their own team because they fear gaffer Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane and the lads have succumbed to the lure of “Marxism”.

To which you might respond, that even if taking the knee was Marxist, isn’t it a great thing all the same that the Marxists had at least one good idea?

