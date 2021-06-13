One really good idea: The Boys in Green take a knee against bad politics

When the players of the Republic “took the knee” before their game against Hungary, they joined the many sports people across the world who are accused of “politicising” the campaigns against racism.

You gotta laugh, because among the accusers is the Hungarian “strongman” Viktor Orban, who is deeply engaged with football and how it can bring glory to his “populist” regime — a bit of politics there — and various England supporters, who are booing their own team because they fear gaffer Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane and the lads have succumbed to the lure of “Marxism”.

To which you might respond, that even if taking the knee was Marxist, isn’t it a great thing all the same that the Marxists had at least one good idea?

We must bear in mind, too, that these fears of “politics” tainting the pure enjoyment of sport were being voiced just before the European Championship — where every day the teams will stand to attention and sing lustily in celebration of the political entities they represent.

Including that of Viktor Orban, who according to all reliable reports is hollowing out Hungarian democracy day by day, hour by hour. But apparently there’s no politics in that.

Like there was no politics in the Hungarian crowd howling in protest at the Irish lads “taking the knee”. Or no politics in Orban calling it a “provocation” on the part of the Irish.

Indeed, it seems almost beyond comprehension that in the year 2021 you can still hear people saying they want to keep politics out of sport — but of course that’s not really what they want.

What they want — if they were honest — is to keep a certain kind of politics out of sport. The kind that might broadly be described as progressive, or liberal... or as they would have it, Marxist.

They seem happy enough with all other kinds of politics which have been baked into the pie for decades.

The England fans who are most fastidious about their game being infiltrated by political agitators have always been comfortable taunting the Germans about “Two World Wars and One World Cup”.

So you’d have to think it’s not really the Marxism bit of Black Lives Matter that bothers them; it is the bit about the black lives mattering.

Likewise, there are American sporting occasions which celebrate the military so extravagantly they can resemble full-scale army exercises. In this game too it is only the odd conscientious objector who is dismissed as “political”.

And of course the objector is political. If you take the knee, as it were, in any such setting, you are making a political statement. The only point of Black Lives Matter or any such movement is to raise awareness of their cause, to push for political change.

In their analysis, a deep-rooted problem such as racism is inherently political. It can only be addressed by the kind of enlightened leadership that seems to come naturally to, say... Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and England, but is completely alien to, say... Boris Johnson of Eton and England.

You will note, too, this analysis doesn’t involve anyone forming a riotous mob to storm government buildings and brutally attack the occupants. That is the modus operandi of Trump’s white supremacists, who will be foremost in denouncing Black Lives Matter for bringing politics into sport.

Indeed, it needs to be said that as “political” gestures go, “taking the knee” is a strikingly elegant one. Those 30 seconds in which the Ireland players made their silent and peaceful statement seemed like a noble and beautiful thing — compared to the braying of the Hungarian hordes.

Stephen Kenny, to his enormous credit, held the line in Budapest. And Southgate, to his enormous credit, was having none of it either from the bad faith brigade. In a practical sense, if he’s in desperate need of a late goal against Croatia today, he’ll be looking to the likes of Raheem Sterling — not to some clown from the Conservative Party 1922 Committee, blathering about the “woke”.

Fair play then to Kenny and to Southgate, but not to the RTÉ panel which responded to the events in Hungary with a kind of corporate blandness which could most charitably be called “both-sidesing” it.

Not for the first time, you were reminded that a certain Eamon Dunphy would until recently have been the panellist majoring on these issues — and he would have recognised there are not two sides to this story, and the Irish lads on the night had called it right.

But again, you gotta laugh. In a relatively short time, the RTÉ panel has somehow traded places with the TV3/Virgin One version. The latter is now the one with the confidence, the authority, the personality.

I don’t know how the executive class of RTÉ has managed it, this morphing into their far less successful rival, but it is surely a perverse inspiration to anyone “taking the knee” or otherwise engaged in a struggle against the odds.

Even when something seems impossible, somehow you can still do it.

Irish tweeters get behind our homegrown fascists

Ógra Shinn Féin recently tweeted the result of an opinion poll, with the names of parties accompanied by the flags of their alleged places of origin — Sinn Féin was of course the Irish flag, FG was the EU, FF the Union Jack (?), the Greens a Pinocchio emoji, and Labour got the Israeli flag.

There was a tremendous response by “Ruairí”, another kind of Youth who tweeted: “Sinn Féin don’t own the Tricolour, and claiming that you do whilst other parties are subservient to/are controlled by other entities, states or groups, is something rooted in far-right, largely anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Yes, “Ruairí” had found his way straight to the core of this raw, untreated nationalism.

But there’s another part of Twitter which remained impervious. And I’m not talking about the many accounts pumping out the SF message, I’m talking about the Twitterati who’d usually run a mile from all forms of primitive flag-waving… except this one.

I’m talking about the ones who have read good books, the proverbial artists and intellectuals — if they saw that Sinn Féin Youth effort coming from any other country in the world, they would see exactly what “Ruairí” saw. They would know in an instant that these things never end well.

Yet they remain… easy-going… about Sinn Féin.

I am increasingly amazed to see these tweeters — with whom I would normally agree on the great issues, who are apparently unaware that aggressive Irish nationalism might have the downsides of all the other kinds of aggressive nationalism.

It is so fascinating to me, I am working on the theory that being born Irish, we are all Provos, as it were. That it’s harder to get it out of our systems than the drink itself.

You know what? I was probably a bit of a Provo myself, at one point, without knowing it.

But it is indeed like the drink — if you’re lucky, you’ll recognise it in yourself, and eventually with a bit of help you can put it behind you.

Hey, we’ve all been there.

McWilliams shows cute hoors how to slice cabbage

Remember the time when Michael Healy-Rae ran that festival in his own village and managed to get the main RTÉ Radio 1 morning show to move there for the day? Or the time he got a Hollywood star who’d been to the village briefly to return for the closing ceremony?

What an operator he is, that Michael Healy-Rae. What operators they all are, these cute Kerrymen.

Oh wait, that wasn’t Michael Healy-Rae. It was David McWilliams.

His Dalkey Book Festival next weekend indeed features an interview — via video link — with Matt Damon, because of course it does.

It started from nothing, that festival, and it’s becoming like Paddy’s own version of Cannes. Except unlike Cannes, one of its chief operators — McWilliams — can get the film stars without having any films.

Look on his works, ye Healy-Raes, and despair.