One day you’re brandishing a pike on Vinegar Hill, the next you’re cheering on the English

Billy Keane

Keane’s Kingdom

Jonathan Sexton. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Jonathan Sexton. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The singing of God Save the Queen got me going. I was in the GPO in 1916 when Dublin was rubble, and up on Vinegar Hill in 1798 with a pike in my hand.

I like English people – well, most of them anyway, and Queen Elizabeth even has the few words of Irish. But from somewhere deep within, the singing in Twickenham brought out the nationalist in me. I wonder if the inherited vestiges of history ever quite go away.

