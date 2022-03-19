One day you’re brandishing a pike on Vinegar Hill, the next you’re cheering on the English

The singing of God Save the Queen got me going. I was in the GPO in 1916 when Dublin was rubble, and up on Vinegar Hill in 1798 with a pike in my hand.

I like English people – well, most of them anyway, and Queen Elizabeth even has the few words of Irish. But from somewhere deep within, the singing in Twickenham brought out the nationalist in me. I wonder if the inherited vestiges of history ever quite go away.

There was hardly any talk in London of Ukraine or Covid. Back home, the talk was of little else. London has reminders, though, of every war they ever fought. There are statues of soldiers, triumphal arches, war museums and memorials to the fallen. Nearly every street name is a reminder of war and conquest.

That small country on the edge of Europe once ruled half the world. We were among their victims, but London and Britain held out against Hitler when Europe was beaten. The hope for Ukraine is that invaded countries can regain their independence. The bad news is it might take hundreds of years.

My parents were in their late teens during World War II. My grandparents were around for both world wars. I pray the next three generations will escape the terror.

Uncle Eamon cycled down Church Street with a bell borrowed from the boys’ school. He rode without hands. He rang the bell rapidly and loudly and shouted: “The Germans are coming! The Germans are coming!”

One man hid his donkey in The Parson’s Wood, and a neighbour didn’t leave the house until she ran out of tea and pipe tobacco. Ireland was living in dread of invasion.

Uncle Eamon’s son Fergal is in Ukraine. Fergal, as most of you know, reports for the BBC on the war. He has experienced post-traumatic stress. We keep in touch through the family WhatsApp group.

You are probably wondering why a war correspondent who suffers from PTS keeps going back to wars.

The reason is he cares. Fergal is scared but brave.

The win over England gave Fergal and the nation some respite. It was Jonathan Sexton’s last game at Twickenham. I was there for my godson’s first. Fergal would have been at the match but for Ukraine. He lives in London, and the Irish here get a massive lift every time we beat England. There was a young woman from Leeds (sounds like the first line of a filthy limerick) who told me she can’t wait to go to work on Monday morning. This is good nationalism.

I was telling one of my English friends how it was that God Save the Queen had the blood rising. He asked me why it is we have two anthems.

I tried my best to explain. Ireland’s Call was written by Phil Coulter at the behest of the IRFU. It is sung home and away. Amhrán na bhFiann is our anthem for home games only. Sadly, not many who follow rugby know the words of our national anthem. Everyone knows Ireland’s Call.

The Ulster branch of the IRFU compromised. The Ulster rugby union agreed to stand to attention for Amhrán na bhFiann as it was the anthem of the Republic of Ireland, but only in Dublin.

There were some Irish at the game who remained seated for Ireland’s Call but stood for God Save the Queen. I would say we have to respect the Ulster tradition. Former great Moss Keane summed it up best when he said “there is no border in an Irish dressing room”.

Ireland’s Call is a compromise, and what’s wrong with seeking to accommodate both traditions? If we are ever to see a united Ireland, many more concessions will have to be made to unionism.

The Fields of Athenry was sung by all of us. There was a small section set aside for the player’s guests and it was here the singing started.

The chariots ran out of diesel near the end. Pete St John was on his deathbed as his iconic song was belted out in Twickenham. He was a good friend to our pub and you never had to beg him to sing.

The glory and grandeur of forsaken imperialism still resonate here, but, generally speaking, the English have good time for the Irish.

We have much in common that is good – and this is coming from the grandson of an IRA woman.

There was a list of cocktails in the excellent Coal Hole near the Savoy, where the Guinness is nearly as good as at home.

I felt guilty then. Fergal was in a place where cocktails of a different kind were being manufactured. Molotov cocktails were stored for lobbing at the Russians. The irony of it all is that Molotov, who invented the home-made petrol bomb, was a Russian revolutionary.

London, for all the glamour and grandeur, is hard work. We walked thousands upon thousands of steps and passed the same spot several times over.

Tubes and trains were missed. The tubes and the trains don’t do U-turns. We were ping-ponging all over London. The taxi passed the old Irish strongholds of Kilburn and Cricklewood on the way to Luton airport.

There was a tricolour flying in front of the Crown Hotel in Cricklewood, but the area is no longer an Irish enclave. I saw the spot where my dad waited to be picked up for hire on the buildings in the 1950s. I thanked him and Mam for working hard to buy our little pub and vowed to keep on going.

Ireland might well win the Six Nations today. I am torn. Mad for the road I am, but today I will stay home in Listowel for Hugo’s third birthday. He kicks with the left.

We have three-and-a-half grandchildren now.

Ben, aged one, who is always in good form, is coming from Dublin with his mum, Laura. She is expecting. Laura isn’t sure if the baby kicks with the left or the right. Isabella, who can’t stop smiling and never kicks up, is Hugo’s baby sister.

I have had this sense all week that Ireland will win the Six Nations today and Jonathan will bring the cup home to Listowel. This could well be the grandkids’ first Six Nations or Triple Crown if we beat the Scots later on today.

England will then need to beat the French if we are to win the championship.

The irony of all ironies is all of Ireland will be cheering for England.