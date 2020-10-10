| 5.7°C Dublin

One-child policies may save the rainforests but they'll kill the bonds of siblinghood

Mary Kenny

Environmental campaigners are urging couples to have only one child. It may help the Brazilian forest, but how would such a policy impact on human psychology?

Mary Kenny. Photo by Tony Gavin Expand

Do you care about the planet? Don't we all? Well, one lobby supporting environmental causes is the 'One Planet, One Child' glossy billboard campaign now flourishing across Canada and parts of the US, and aiming for a more global impact. "One Planet, One Child" urges couples - the pictures show a conventional male-female couple - to limit their family to one child.

Climate change, traffic congestion, pollution, the degradation of the earth, and the decline in mammals, birds and fish species - even wars - are all down to this culprit: overpopulation.

"The best gift you can give your first child is not to have another," is one message. "Conservation begins at Contraception," says another, showing a snuggling couple. "Congestion begins at Conception," says another, showing a hellish traffic jam - messages all sponsored by the World Population Balance campaign,. Overpopulation crusaders say that there are just too many of us on the planet at 7.8 billion. Opponents counter that human beings always find new and enterprising ways of using our resources. People aren't the problem - it's wasteful lifestyles that cause pollution, destruction of the environment and animal life.