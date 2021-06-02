Once portrayed as a superhero, some now view Dr Tony Holohan as a villain, but it’s unlikely to cost him any sleep

It’s not easy being a superhero. According to the comic books, not only do they have to fight powerful enemies to keep citizens safe, they also have to deal with troublesome superpowers, public criticism and personal insecurities.

Inevitably, this all combines to twist the hero’s good nature and turn them into a villain. For Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) – immortalised last year as Superman in a mural on one of Dublin’s best-known pubs, Devitt’s – his villain moment could well have come on Saturday night.

In Dublin city centre, shortly after 8pm, Dr Holohan came upon what he described as “shocking scenes” – hundreds of young people congregated outside closed pubs, openly drinking alcohol.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area. Enormous crowds – like a major open-air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.”

Read More

In stark contrast to Dr Holohan’s grim analysis, a mere day beforehand, Taoiseach Micheál Martin had addressed the nation about the grand reopening of society, talking about a “sense of hope, excitement and relief” that is palpable.

“After the trauma of the last 15 months, we are finally taking definite steps towards enjoying normal times with friends and loved ones again,” he said.

“We are almost back to a point where we can just enjoy the ordinary, extraordinary moments in our lives.”

By yesterday, Dr Holohan’s tweet had received over 3,000 replies. While the CMO was met with some support, the backlash was substantial, with many taking the opportunity to level blame at the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and Government for drilling on for months about the need to have an “outdoor summer”.

There was a stream of negative and even abusive comments in reply to Dr Holohan’s tweet. But one sentence kept coming up: “We’ve had enough.”

Well-known media personality, Amanda Brunker, was among those 3,000-plus who commented. She wrote: “You lost the crowd a long time ago. This nanny state is out of control… You can’t treat adults like naughty toddlers.”

While the Twitterverse reacted to Dr Holohan’s tweet, a much less visible reaction was taking place elsewhere.

After hearing what the CMO had tweeted, some of his colleagues in Nphet, which has 32 members, were equally frustrated.

“The tweet does not represent the view of Nphet,” said a well-placed source.

“Although Nphet is quite a large group, it is a very small number of people who make the decisions. Obviously, Tony is one of them.

“He was not speaking on behalf of Nphet. I think he went into town and was genuinely taken aback by what he saw. The point is that sending a tweet like that doesn’t help.”

Indeed, it isn’t the first time in recent months that Dr Holohan has faced the public wrath.

In April, during a time when Donegal had the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, he caused considerable anger among locals over his comments about the situation.

The dogs on the street, Dr Holohan said, knew there were people in Donegal not complying with Covid regulations, and he linked their defiance directly to the alarmingly high incidence rate in the county.

Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh and Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn both told Newstalk Breakfast with Susan Keogh that the CMO’s comments had incensed people who live in Donegal. Despite the backlash then and now, those who know him say Dr Holohan will be unperturbed by the reaction.

In his latest letter to Government, sent last Wednesday and published yesterday, he warned that there is still a risk of a further spike in Covid-19 case numbers with a knock-on increase in hospitalisations. Finger-wagging tweet aside, it’s a letter those in power will have read carefully.

Few have forgotten what happened last October when, for the first time since the pandemic struck, the Government rejected the advice of public health officials, led by Dr Holohan.

By then, Dr Holohan had acquired the status of national leader in the face of the State’s fight against the pandemic, with the public very much onside.

When the Government refused to follow his advice to move to a level 5 lockdown, there was much unease about the decision. Instead, the Government moved the nation to Level 3 lockdown, a far lighter form of shutdown than Dr Holohan wanted.

Level 5 was eventually implemented in late December in response to escalating Covid-19 cases.

“No-one wants a repeat of what happened at Christmas,” said a well-placed source. “Tony is very cautious, that’s nothing new, but we need to keep the public buy-in on this.

“Everyone has been told to summer outdoors, so if that’s the message, maybe we need to do more to facilitate a safe summer outdoors. Chastising from Twitter clearly hasn’t gone done well.”

Devitt’s pub has removed its mural of “Super Tony” in preparation for reopening. The artwork is currently in storage and the plan is to auction it for charity.