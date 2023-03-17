On St Patrick’s Day of all days, don’t forget what makes being Irish so special

HAPPY St Patrick’s Day. A day to celebrate our Irishness and everything we love that makes us so. Which, if you take the paraphernalia that floods the streets on March 17 literally, is tricolour plastic hammers, wilted shamrocks and orange felt beards.

While I’ll be dodging the actual parade in favour of watching the TV coverage of the girls in green leading the charge on O’Connell Street, the holiday has got me thinking about what I love about Ireland.

St Patrick’s Day coincides with the three-year anniversary of my move back to Dublin after seven years away, which unfortunately occurred the same week as a nationwide lockdown.

I had missed home with all my heart – friends and family first and foremost, but also my home country and my home town. No matter how long I lived in London, it was never going to be home; that was Dublin.

But this love affair can be a toxic relationship, with one side not loving the other back. It sure doesn’t feel like Ireland cares too much about me a lot of the time. We’re in the midst of a housing crisis that is forcing people out of the towns and counties they grew up in, or even out of the country.

Fear and uncertainty hang over the heads of anybody lucky enough to have affordable rent, just in case that “privilege” is taken away, and the previously achievable goal of buying a house seems like a fantasy.

Meanwhile, international chains pop up as independent restaurants shut, and cultural institutions are threatened with levelling to make room for hotels. Never mind that the reason tourists in their thousands flock here and stay in those hotels is to experience the culture. Sing it to me, Alanis Morissette.

Last week I was in a pub when I got talking to a young American couple honeymooning in Ireland. They didn’t rave about Temple Bar, or the various brewery or distillery tours, or the Wax Museum. They were amazed by the buskers on Grafton Street, something they never saw on the streets of their town in Oregon.

And when I gave them a list of things to do in Dublin, I didn’t direct them to the tourist traps or budget accommodation prioritised by higher-ups. I told them to get a pint in Grogan’s, go for a dance to 2008 indie music in Whelan’s. Get the Dart out to Dún Laoghaire and soak up some freezing sea air while eating chips. Eat the fried chicken at Big Fan, try to grab a seat for some trad music in The Cobblestone. And chat to whoever you meet in any of these places.

Because really, it’s the people and the culture that make this country. We boast that this is a place where art, literature and music thrive, the country that gave us Wilde and Heaney and Binchy and Bono. It’s a place where you can while away an evening in a cosy snug sparking up conversation with people from every walk of life, where cultures merge and mingle.

Sure, we’re also a marketing dream and a tourist trap. But that’s not what I moved back for. I moved back for the Dublin that makes me smile on a casual walk, three years after I came back. And I hope the country itself doesn’t lose sight of that.