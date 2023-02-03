| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

On Piers Morgan, Rishi Sunak gave us a window into his soul

Journalist Piers Morgan pictured yesterday filming in front of the door to 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of the broadcast of his interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire Expand

Close

Journalist Piers Morgan pictured yesterday filming in front of the door to 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of the broadcast of his interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Journalist Piers Morgan pictured yesterday filming in front of the door to 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of the broadcast of his interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Journalist Piers Morgan pictured yesterday filming in front of the door to 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of the broadcast of his interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

Tom Peck

Rishi Sunak evidently wants the world to know that he has a very boring kitchen. The golden wallpaper days are over. There has been a grey revolution. Grey lamps, grey sofas, grey paint, even grey art. It would not have been a huge shock if, in the middle of the prime minister’s interview with Piers Morgan, Mrs Hinch had wandered in to wipe down the mantelpiece with a bottle of vinegar spray.

And over forty rather unexciting minutes with Piers Morgan in the Downing Street kitchen, he even tried grey answers - though quite a few of them were somewhat see-through.

Most Watched

Privacy