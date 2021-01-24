On our guard against the new variants

In that week of weeks for the USA, I am reminded of what George W Bush allegedly said when he was asked what it was like being the US president. "It was just one goddamn thing after another." Do you feel Covid-19 is a bit like that? I do. The latest development is reports of new variants of the SARS-CoV2 virus. What are they? Where did they come from? And do we need to worry about them?

The virus has only one mission: to make copies of itself and keep spreading. It will do this relentlessly. Luckily you have your immune system to stop it, which it does in around 99pc of us. Scientists and doctors are trying to protect the 1pc who sadly might succumb to Covid-19. They are also trying to help people with Long Covid. The goal of the vaccination programme is to protect people from both things.

The currently approved vaccines train the immune system to recognise a piece of the virus. When the whole virus then turns up, the immune system can quickly spot the piece it's been trained to recognise, which is part of the live virus, and it kills it dead. That's how powerful and important your immune system is. The immune system puts up Wanted posters so that when the bad guy arrives in town, he's recognised and arrested. The immune system recognises his black hat.

Once the virus is inside your body, it starts to make copies of itself. However, every time it copies itself it makes an error in the copying. All viruses do this. Think of it like photocopying a page. A copy is made, but a smudge appears on the copy. That then gets copied and another smudge appears. Eventually there may be so many smudges that the copy in your hand will look quite different to the original. This is a variant on the original, and so they are called variants.

Covid-19 has been copying itself all along - and because of errors in the copying, variants have cropped up. At least 4,000 of them have been seen so far. It's not as bad as the viruses that cause flu or Aids. They generate a lot more errors when they copy themselves (10 times more for flu and hundreds of times more for Aids), making them especially slippery. Because the error rate is slower than other viruses, we weren't especially worried about it. Covid-19 actually has an eraser of sorts to rub out the smudges.

Our view, however, has changed a little in the past few weeks. We shouldn't be hugely worried, but we should be even more on our guard. Variants have appeared and seem to be more mischievous than the original.

Can we explain where they've come from?

The one that has been studied most is called B 1.1.7. It was first seen in Kent, England. We currently think it might have grown in someone who was immuno- suppressed. The virus might have gotten more of a foothold. It kept dividing. Lots of photocopied pages with lots of different smudges. Randomly, it looks like one of these was better able to infect someone else. It's a random process, and one variant got lucky.

The smudges appeared in the spike protein of the virus, making a form that could stick to lungs more effectively. It began to spread more widely. Because it is infecting more people, this will translate into more people getting sick, and sadly possibly dying. It can be stopped if we keep up with all the things we're doing.

The other variant that has been studied a lot is B 1.351. This was first seen in South Africa. It also has smudges in the spike protein and might spread more, too. It has other smudges and we don't know what they mean yet. And there are other variants out there, too, that might have significant smudges, notably in Brazil.

Do we need to worry about this?

We must keep an eye on them. A key question is: will the current vaccines work against them? The answer so far is yes, but maybe not quite so well. The immune system makes antibodies and T cells against the spike protein. But if that spike protein now has smudges, will the antibodies and T cells still recognise them? Are there smudges on the bad guy such that the wanted posters don't look quite the same, which means the sheriff will not be able to recognise the bad guy? It looks like antibodies can still recognise them, but not quite as well. This might be OK as quantity might beat quality here. Lots of a weaker antibody will still mask the spike and stop it sticking to lungs. And T cells might still be just as good at recognising the spike. T cells are more sophisticated at recognising fine details on the bad guy, which haven't been smudged on the Wanted poster. At this stage we are hopeful that the vaccines will work against these new variants, and even if they are not as effective they will still make a difference.

We don't know why the variants are emerging at the frequency they appear to be. Some may have smudges that weaken them but some might make them stronger, either by spreading more as we're currently seeing, or by making people sicker. Viruses generally don't want to make you sicker because it's in their interest to keep you reasonably healthy as they need to eat your lunch.

If the worst comes to the worst, the good news is the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be quickly changed to recognise the new variants. Pfizer has said there is a six-week turnaround. And there are other vaccines coming along which might work against any variant - for example, one being made by a company called Valneva. The current vaccines will offer protection in the coming months. Eventually, Covid-19 may be like flu, where new strains appear each season and vaccines are rolled out for those new strains. Everything will be set up, so we can hopefully do this fast.

And so, we keep going. We watch what happens in Israel where 2.3 million people have been vaccinated and where B 1.7.7. is spreading. We get everyone vaccinated as quickly as we can. Time is even more of the essence now. And we zealously keep up with all the measures. Germany might mandate surgical masks because of the new variants. We should do likewise. We will get the numbers right down in the coming weeks. We will keep an eye on variants. Hang tough, because we still have a distance to go before we're out of the woods.

Luke O'Neill is professor of biochemistry in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin