On his way out Trump breaks one more precious thing

Explanatory note: A while back, we decided that the Diary should become the US Election Diary for the few weeks leading up to last Sunday's edition.

In that simple world of ours, we somehow got it into our heads that when the result was known, and its ramifications analysed in great detail, we might now be moving on to other things.

Alas, in the world of Trump in which we are unavoidably living, this US election has just shown us the extent to which we have been conditioned by years of "normality" to expect that things like US elections will work out according to some ancient rhythm - like, one side wins and the other side loses, depending on how many votes they get.

But as always we underestimate the scale of the fictions which Trump can force into being, we have been living too long with these scenarios in which elections have winners and losers, and certain consequences invariably flow from that.

What was once invariable has become intensely variable, with Trump sharing his rage at the election result with his millions of followers, giving them another injection of hate, topping up the madness until it's time for another shot. They were saying that Don Jr might run in 2024, but really that would be like the DUP being led by Ian Paisley Jr, not the Big Man.

No, I think we'd be ready for whatever Don Jr is bringing, whereas with Trump himself we only think we're ready. We think we're done with him, until we realise that he is a fountainhead of badness even when he has been beaten by five million votes.

There should be no surprise that Trump declared the 'mail-in' votes, which were always going to be mostly for Biden, to be illegal - because he actually warned us on numerous occasions that was exactly what he was going to do.

We had been prepared in an abstract way for him to claim victory on election night, and then to attempt some form of robbery of the rest of the voting.

It had been written thousands of times, that this was how he saw the show working.

And still when he upped and did it, or at least tried it on, it sort of scrambled the brains of much of the civilised world. Still there is too little awareness of what was witnessed by the comedian Noel Casler when he worked on The Apprentice, and realised that this was the Trump MO in all things: "F**k you. Just try and stop me…"

Never will we get a better illustration of how democracies can go down, of how empires can fall, than this masterclass that we've been getting from the United States - the way that you can see it happening in front of you and yet somehow you don't take it in until it's nearly all done.

As the journalist Eric Boehlert tweeted, in response to a New York Times headline last week calling Trump an "autocrat": "we're 1,400 days into a Trump presidency and it's all a bit late".

Indeed the headline only said that "Trump Borrows Election Tactics From Autocrats". As if, having "borrowed" them, he'll give them back and return to his otherwise reasonable election tactics?

Here we see again the notion that what Trump is doing is not really happening, it's just "like" something else, but not the thing itself.

This manifests itself most clearly in the way that Trump was supposedly running America "like" a reality TV show, when there is no "like" about it.

We've seen it blatantly in his refusal to accept the result of the election. He has no more regard for the judgment of other people than he had on The Apprentice - you pick the winner who is best for the show, you'll never leave something of such importance at the mercy of the punters.

Likewise when he didn't appear on TV for more than a week, it was a sure sign that he had lost the will to live, since he only feels alive in any meaningful sense when he is on TV.

Nor is his dumping on the democratic verdict merely a form of "theatre", or even "performance art" - again he's not just pretending, he has succeeded in breaking one more precious thing, that nobody had broken before.

They say that Hillary Clinton never accepted the result of the 2016 election, claiming that there was Russian interference - but there are two problems with this theory. First, she did accept the result by publicly conceding. And second, there was actually Russian interference.

For Trump the only meaningful interference seems to have been from black people voting against him, those were the "illegitimate" ballots.

So how close has America come to the edge? How close might it still come to that?

Sickeningly close, I would say, dizzyingly close.

But for an immense outpouring of all the moral energy that remains in the American character, a victorious Trump would not have been "borrowing" from autocrats, in time they'd be borrowing from him.

*****

In the Washington Post, EJ Dionne wrote that Biden "could win as many as 306 electoral votes, exactly Trump's 2016 haul. Yet there is no clamour for Republicans to get to know 'the Biden voter', no call on conservatives to be more in touch with the country they live in".

It's a good one - and they're always at it, those 'conservatives', a habit which among other things has led to a load of terrible TV and radio features in which reporters travel through 'Trump Country', hearing the views of people whose views we already know and not challenging them in any way. Which would be fine, if 'conservatives' had the same urge to listen to people they disagree with. I mean, if you're talking about the planes being flown into the Twin Towers, you won't hear your conservative showing much curiosity about the political and cultural issues which may have had some part to play in these outrages.

Indeed even on minor issues of 'law and order' they're not all keen to be drilling down into the root causes.

Yet as soon as Biden achieved a great victory, they were warning his people that they must show more understanding of the 'legitimate concerns' of the MAGA nation which has been left behind, ignoring the fact that millions of Biden voters have themselves been 'left behind' in various ways.

However, they responded by standing in line for as long as it took to get rid of an irredeemably disgraceful man and not to give him Four More Years.

With the actual White House now a living symbol of Trump's sickness, a Covid hotspot to rival our most notorious slaughterhouses, 'conservatives' themselves might start the difficult task of encouraging 'the Trump voter' to have a look at how the other half sees it.

******

People have always been divided on tribal lines - I cherish the image of the West Brom fan who'd go to the ground of hated rivals Wolves for the Black Country derby, and would then proceed to burn all the clothes that he wore on the day.

But in the time of extremists such as Trump and Dominic Cummings, whole countries have been split open and that's fine by them.

That we learn of their imminent departure in the same week may be a magnificent coincidence, but there is also no doubt that the victory of Biden has complicated the lives of the Brexiters - just as they have complicated the lives of every normal person on whom they have inflicted their catastrophic eejitry.

Certainly for this Diary, the No Brexit Brexit which we have long predicted, is looking better all the time.

And if the UK and the USA come through these traumas, historians will find it irresistible that Trump was scheduled to appear at a ceremony honouring veterans at Arlington National Cemetery, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

He showed up late.