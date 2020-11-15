| 9.3°C Dublin

On his way out Trump breaks one more precious thing

Declan Lynch

US Election Diary

Explanatory note: A while back, we decided that the Diary should become the US Election Diary for the few weeks leading up to last Sunday's edition.

In that simple world of ours, we somehow got it into our heads that when the result was known, and its ramifications analysed in great detail, we might now be moving on to other things.

Alas, in the world of Trump in which we are unavoidably living, this US election has just shown us the extent to which we have been conditioned by years of "normality" to expect that things like US elections will work out according to some ancient rhythm - like, one side wins and the other side loses, depending on how many votes they get.

