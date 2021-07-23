| 15.2°C Dublin

On for out-of-this-world stellar escapism? Beam me up!

Larissa Nolan

Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in 'Star Trek: The Next Generation'. Photo: CBS Photo Archive Expand

When I named my son Jean-Luc, after Captain Picard of the Starship Enterprise, I never thought a time would come when we’d be watching Star Trek together every night.

As luck would have it, he’s also a Trekkie – and now the pair of us are immersed in the world of Data and Worf, Deanna, Dr Crusher and the rest of the crew. We discovered reruns on the Syfy channel, then found out all seven series and 178 episodes were on Netflix. Now we’re making our way through the movies.

I prefer their world to the real one, right now. It’s the perfect pandemic escapism. I’ve fallen down a wormhole in the space-time continuum, and it feels great.

