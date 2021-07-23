On for out-of-this-world stellar escapism? Beam me up!

When I named my son Jean-Luc, after Captain Picard of the Starship Enterprise, I never thought a time would come when we’d be watching Star Trek together every night.

As luck would have it, he’s also a Trekkie – and now the pair of us are immersed in the world of Data and Worf, Deanna, Dr Crusher and the rest of the crew. We discovered reruns on the Syfy channel, then found out all seven series and 178 episodes were on Netflix. Now we’re making our way through the movies.

I prefer their world to the real one, right now. It’s the perfect pandemic escapism. I’ve fallen down a wormhole in the space-time continuum, and it feels great.

Having watched The Next Generation the first time around – when it ran from 1987 to 1994 – I would have thought it’d be too dated by the time my own Jean-Luc got old enough to enjoy it. Instead, it’s more relevant than ever; with Gene Roddenberry’s imagined future eerily close to how we live now. So much so, a lot of it seems normal in 2021. Star Trek predicted the future. Roddenberry was a genius, years ahead of his time.

It means a young person watching it now views it in an entirely different way than I did back in the early 1990s, when there was no internet, no mobile phones, no video calls. Stuff that was mind-blowing then is part of daily life now – and the show benefits from that.

On board the Enterprise, they have Zoom calls, iPads, touch screens, virtual reality, Alexa. When Picard communicates with another ship, it’s done by video call from the bridge, in scenes that have become very familiar to us over the past 17 months. When a crew member wants to engage in fully immersive fantasy worlds, they go to the holodeck. If they need information fast, they call “Computer” and ask the question.

They can talk to each other from anywhere using their comm unicators. They use tablets in the form of Starfleet Padds – portal auxiliary data display devices. Yet in the 24th century, they still gather in Ten Forward for after-work drinks and enjoy a weekly game of poker in Will Riker’s quarters. There are yet a few dreams to be realised.

The transporter, the teleportation machine operated by Irish engineer Miles O’Brien (Colm Meaney), would be handy. And a united Ireland? In a debate with Picard about armed rebellion, Data talks of “the reunification of Ireland in 2024”.

It’s ultimately about people – encompassing philosophy, psychology, culture, politics, sociology, drama and humour.

It’s sprinkled with Shakespearean references and Sherlock Holmes role play. It might be sci-fi ‘lite’, but it’s definitely sci-fi. The Borg Collective is one of the most terrifying species ever created in the genre. The scene where Riker discovers the Borg “nursery” is like something from a Margaret Atwood novel, with babies in drawers of a maturation chamber.

I’ve always loved the charming android Data and his efforts to understand humanity, but the series’ best character is Q, the omnipotent superbeing played by the devilishly handsome John de Lancie, who brings chaos and mischief on his rare appearances. All eight Q episodes are brilliant. Other must-sees are ‘Tapestry’, ‘Chain of Command’, ‘Elementary, My Dear Data’, and ‘Thine Own Self’.

Boldly going where no-one has gone before has changed our family life. Engage!