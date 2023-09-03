Olivia Petter: Selena Gomez’s new song is an insult to women everywhere – especially herself

‘High-maintenance’ is just a synonym for ‘crazy’, writes Olivia Petter. Men shouldn’t use it to describe women – and women like Gomez certainly shouldn’t use it describe themselves

The worst thing you can call a woman is “crazy”. But since most people know that now – I hope – there are a few new contenders. Personally, I think these include “baby” (infantilising), “cow” (sexist), and “psycho” (see “crazy”). But another, less discussed, term has emerged, and it was recently bandied around by Selena Gomez.