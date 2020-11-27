Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when the hungry Woulfe was at the door and Leo commented to Helen that he’d “make a good judge”.

We weren’t told where it happened, the Tánaiste’s tone of voice, what Helen said in response (if anything), nor whether Séamus was nearby tucked up in bed, wearing a grandmother nightie but displaying impressive teeth.

The suggestion from Government is that Helen was an innocent in the woods, doing the right thing and trying to remember the wise advice she had been given, and from her officials too.

She had taken all on board – then considered for herself the matter of who to appoint to the gingerbread house. “I used my own discretion.”

‘Fairytale!’ scoffed the opposition. “You looked into your own heart,” sneered Catherine Connolly TD.

Many a critic, hearing the minister’s pious and patient outlining of process and procedure, slowly ground their teeth. They also sharpened a backwoodsman’s axe, awaiting their opportunity.

They would all in time hack at the thickets of her argument, but only in the name of truth and justice, to save Helen from the snares set for her by others even if they should turn out to be her nearest and dearest.

Helen listened to people suggest she had been cruelly used. Two TDs said she had been the recipient of a “hospital pass”. But the minister herself was having absolutely none of it.

She was her own woman, had followed process and come to an independent determination that Séamus Woulfe was the ideal candidate not to bring disaster, once seen Supremely right.

A safe bowl of porridge, in other words, even if things subsequently got piping hot for everybody, including some of the others who get lots of gold.

But the important thing is that, when the appointment was made, it was just right.

Helen’s delivery was neither too hot nor too cold, but ever modulated. Hers was a legalistic lullaby, designed to lead listeners into forgetting there was ever anything to worry about and instead to embrace sleepy bye-byes.

Meanwhile Woulfie is still snug in his judicial high-tog, at least until next week when a juicy motion goes down in the Dáil.

Call it Séamus and the Try at Impeach.

He must look out for himself. Helen escaped yesterday while hardly turning a hair, although she sweetly dragged Leo to her side with the revelation of that remark that Séamus would “make a good judge” – when he couldn’t even judge his first big dinner, long before he even took his seat at the highest level. Oh well.

But the right appointment at the time.

And while Helen independently thought so, Leo clearly did as well. A fine judge of a judge, you’d have to think – but it brought another fine Fine Gael mess.

Leo maybe shouldn’t have made that comment. And yet comment has built his career…