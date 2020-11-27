| 2°C Dublin

Oh to be a fly-on-the-wall when hungry Woulfe was at the door and Leo told Helen he'd ‘make a good judge’

Senan Molony

Helen McEntee and Leo Varadkar when they were colleagues in the last government. Photo: Damien Eagers/INM Expand

Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when the hungry Woulfe was at the door and Leo commented to Helen that he’d “make a good judge”.

We weren’t told where it happened, the Tánaiste’s tone of voice, what Helen said in response (if anything), nor whether Séamus was nearby tucked up in bed, wearing a grandmother nightie but displaying impressive teeth.

The suggestion from Government is that Helen was an innocent in the woods, doing the right thing and trying to remember the wise advice she had been given, and from her officials too.

