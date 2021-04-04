Of Easter bunnies, and other hare-brained myths

Never on a runway, perhaps, but hares in grassy places at Dublin Airport are reminders to travellers of different times. A pair was seen there last week. This was once a regular sight.

There was a time when you could walk to an aeroplane with bag in hand to get what was then marketed as a "dawn flight", with the hares to see you off like the sprinters and March jumpers in the fields beside where you lived.

An giorria, symbol on a coin, was the fellow you followed as a schoolboy from field to field carrying a wooden butter-box for a bookie's viewing perch at an open coursing meeting, to be rewarded with a two-shilling piece at the end of a long day.