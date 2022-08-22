| 15.1°C Dublin

Now the Civil War divisions are declared over, a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael merger is not so fanciful

Fionnán Sheahan

Fine Gael's Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin. Photo: Julian Behal/PA Wire

Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin. Photo: Julian Behal/PA Wire

Contrasting events at either ends of the island yesterday afternoon illustrate the contradictions in Irish politics. At Béal na Bláth in south-west Cork, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar addressed the 100th-anniversary commemoration of the death of Michael Collins.

The Civil War is well and truly over when the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael historically come together to pay homage to a founding father of the State, despite the parties tracing their origins to the opposing sides of the conflict, as well as the preceding War of Independence and the Easter Rising.

