Now the Civil War divisions are declared over, a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael merger is not so fanciful

Contrasting events at either ends of the island yesterday afternoon illustrate the contradictions in Irish politics. At Béal na Bláth in south-west Cork, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar addressed the 100th-anniversary commemoration of the death of Michael Collins.

The Civil War is well and truly over when the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael historically come together to pay homage to a founding father of the State, despite the parties tracing their origins to the opposing sides of the conflict, as well as the preceding War of Independence and the Easter Rising.

Sinn Féin also claims that heritage. In Milltown Cemetery in north-east Antrim, though, party activists were gathered to commemorate the deaths of 10 Provisional IRA members, who died on hunger strike in 1981.

To the New Irish or visitors to our land, it’s difficult to explain the difference between the respective historical viewpoints and yet it profoundly shapes our politics.

A century on, peace has broken out between the Civil War parties, largely out of the necessity of waning support. After nearly 100 years of often bitter rivalry, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are comfortably sharing power.

Although Collins’s legacy as a leader of the pro-Treaty side is staked by Fine Gael, his portrait hangs in the Taoiseach’s office. The unseemly heckling of the Taoiseach and Tánaiste shows there is an element who do not believe in respectfully listening to every side of a debate.

The Taoiseach made clear his view on those who mix the legacies of those who died 100 years ago and the latter-day campaigns by those who called themselves “the IRA”.

“We need to do more to confront the new revisionism of those who try to denigrate our country’s achievements and who try to claim legitimacy for violent campaigns waged in the face of the opposition of the Irish people. We have to give no quarter to their attempts to link themselves to the men and women who fought our revolution over a century ago,” the Taoiseach said.

Varadkar also referred to those who had “an inward vision, ourselves alone” – again a reference to a particular party. Sinn Féin wasn’t mentioned by name but was clearly in the forefront of thinking.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are now willing to accept their differences on events of a century ago and are unified on the progress of the State over the last 100 years. Both have skeletons in the closet and choose what parts of the progress to champion.

Read More

The two parties are not that far apart either on the future of the island and the possibility of a united Ireland. They clearly agree on vastly more than they disagree on.

Both are pro-enterprise, committed to EU membership and believe in the role of the State in the delivery of public services and supports, albeit with nuances in emphasis on tax and spending. They are also equally hypocritical on climate action.

The economic crash and loss of sovereignty severely dented Fianna Fáil’s credibility and it’s a fallacy to suggest confidence will ever be fully restored to previous levels. Martin has defined Fianna Fáil’s stance on a united Ireland as more than a sectarian numbers game and about bringing about consensus with unionism.

After refusing to share power with Sinn Féin, he has now partially left that door open, which is politically sensible. Now Fine Gael is casting its identity, not in its own terms, but its opposition to a new arch enemy.

Not being Fianna Fáil has been replaced by being a blockage to Sinn Féin getting into power. The protestations about being a low personal tax party are undermined by the continued existence of the USC, which the party vowed to end, and Varadkar’s current lone crusade on a new 30pc rate being unlikely to show results.

The Béal na Bláth commemoration has always been a de facto Fine Gael event, the organising committee having strong links to the party and the Collins family. The Collins country Fine Gaelers have invariably had a dismissive independence from Dublin headquarters, partially down to seeing themselves as the pure keepers of the flame of The Big Fella.

A Fianna Fáil Taoiseach has followed a Fianna Fáil finance minister – the late Brian Lenihan a dozen years ago – in delivering the oration at the event. Although reconciliation is supposedly at the heart of the annual commemoration, in his 11 years as Fine Gael leader, John Bruton was never invited to deliver the oration at Béal na Bláth.

Bruton used to holiday in Schull in west Cork, so his availability was not an issue. The omission had more to do with his views on the foundation of the State. Bruton never believed in the “blood sacrifice” of the Easter Rising in 1916 or the subsequent turning away from constitutional methods, through the War of Independence.

He consistently argues John Redmond’s path of Home Rule would have been a stepping stone to full independence, without the bloodshed. Bruton’s record on the peace process is often derided, as the Provisional IRA ended its ceasefire during his term as Taoiseach.

But Bruton was correct in predicting that the peace process could not be solved without engagement with and buy-in from unionism. The same argument stands now amid the debate on a united Ireland.

Yet despite its supposed local strength, Fine Gael managed to lose its Dáil seat in Michael Collins country at the last general election to a candidate from a relatively new party who had only been a councillor for the previous nine months.

Holly Cairns’ win for the Social Democrats in Cork South-West was the spectacular result of the election – even eclipsing Sinn Féin TDs getting nearly two quotas.

At the next election, only one seat going to either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil would not be unexpected in Cork South-West. As their respective support shrinks, a similar pattern will emerge in other constituencies.

The auld enemies will be reliant on each other for transfers. A merger is no longer fanciful and will eventually make sense as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael return to pre-Civil War unity. Pragmatism will trump personality.