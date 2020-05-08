| 15.3°C Dublin

Now that the Leaving Cert is out of the way, what does it mean for getting into college?

John Walshe

Controversial predictive-grades solution will provide the yardstick for college entry

Now that the Leaving Cert is out of the way for July, the next question is - will calculated grades work for college entry? The answer is 'yes'.

The CAO has confirmed that it will accept certification based on a calculated grades system or, indeed, any other State-certified means.

Colleges had been planning for a much later-than-usual start for first years. However, UCD deputy president, Professor Mark Rogers, said after Minister Joe McHugh's announcement: "We anticipate that our academic year for first years will open closer to normal start date."

