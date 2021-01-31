Now is the time for Zero Covid

Zero Covid is "impractical and risky", a "false promise", "disproportionate", "unrealistic", "un- workable" and "impossible". So say Nphet and some government officials.

All those criticisms have one common flaw. They hold only as long as the Government doesn't even try going for Zero Covid. If you don't try, you can easily keep pretending everything is impossible.

To claim we can't try Zero Covid because it might fail is akin to a doctor saying we shouldn't try chemotherapy on a cancer patient because it might fail - evidently the wrong approach.

Of course, any ambitious strategy has risks, but which do you prefer: a risky path toward open pubs, hugs, gigs, sports and a growing economy? Or a failed strategy of yo-yo lockdowns actually proven to lead to deaths, isolation and bankruptcies?

Zero Covid is defined as the absence of community cases, but the movement has become a broad church. You can take it to refer, simply, to doing everything possible to eliminate the virus from our shores. Some prefer "aggress- ive suppression strategy", which is virtually the same thing.

It involves three key policies: a lockdown to drive cases to a level that is manageable; good contact tracing and testing to nip in the bud any outbreak that may arise; and border controls to keep the virus out of the country.

There's now overwhelming popular support for all of those measures. Opinion polls presented on Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ TV revealed that 91pc support 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine for anyone arriving in Ireland; 77pc would agree to a three-month lockdown if that was "the last lockdown to end them all"; and 71pc favour closing the border with Northern Ireland.

Those numbers are astonishing and provide the Government with the political capital it needs to reverse course and carry out the above policies. We can lead Europe on this, which is no hyperbole.

There are three paths to reach Zero Covid.

First, in a two-island strategy, this island and Great Britain would co-operate - for example, to quarantine international travel and align restrictions. That would be perfect in theory, but the latest reports indicate little traction on this front. But let's keep trying. Forming a two-island bubble free of Covid would be an extraordinary achievement.

Second, a one-island strategy requires north-south co- operation on international travel, test and trace and levels of restrictions. It would seem to be the obvious strategy, given our island status. However, progress on this front has proceeded at a snail's pace. Politicians north and south should be more proactive.

Third, the Ireland-does-it-alone strategy is more difficult because of the border with the North, but we have more control over it.

The Border could be sec- ured by a system of checkpoints as outlined by the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group, of which I'm a member. Checkpoints should be loc- ated on the Border itself and on control lines farther south (say, five to 10km away).

If cross-border traffic can be controlled effectively, case numbers will drop in border regions, which will be protected from infections from the North. However, if cross- border traffic is too organically integrated and infections keep spilling over into border regions, the latter have to be contained so that infections do not trickle down south. This is not "abandoning" border counties, it is containing outbreaks.

Is there space for hybrid strategies? Not really, but because half-baked Covid strategies have occasionally seduced politicians, we might as well consider them.

First, is mandatory travel quarantine in a hotel really necessary? The government plan is to apply it only to those who don't provide a negative pre-departure test and travellers from Brazil and South Africa. Others will be required to quarantine at home.

This is contrary to best practice, as shown in Australia and other places. However, eastern Canada has been at (near) Zero Covid for months, and the system there relies largely on quarantine at home, not in hotels. Police conduct regular checks - you have to text a picture of yourself at home to them every day within 20 minutes of them contacting you, otherwise they show up at your door.

However, eastern Canada is not as globally connected as Ireland, and population density is low. It would be difficult to see this working well here.

Second, what about the "Belfast hub" strategy? All international travel to this island (north and south) would be hotel quarantined on arrival, except from Great Britain to Belfast, as the DUP insists.

Polls by LucidTalk suggest there would be overwhelming popular support north and south for this approach, but it would need to be combined with strong management of the Border to ensure any cases imported into Belfast would not spread south.

If done well, it could provide some relief and constitute a stepping stone toward a more comprehensive strategy.

Julien Mercille is an academic at UCD's School of Geography, Planning & Environmental Policy