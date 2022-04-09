| -0.2°C Dublin

Now is the time for the West to decide if it wants Ukraine to win this war against Russia

Charles Moore

In the case of France and Germany, the feeling is not so much that the country should triumph over its aggressor, but that the killing must stop

If Nato lets Ukraine be defeated by Russia, Vladimir Putin will know there is nothing left to stop him. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev Expand
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters Expand
British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Expand

If Nato lets Ukraine be defeated by Russia, Vladimir Putin will know there is nothing left to stop him. Photo: Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters

British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

I start with a question. Do we want Ukraine to win? This might sound stupid. Of course we want Ukraine to win, most people would say. No national leader in the EU or the rest of free Europe – except perhaps Viktor Orban in Hungary – wants a victory for Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

But I repeat the question, because there are differences about this in the West, and these differences will be severely tested this month. Ukraine’s foreign minister is surely right when he says his country needs more help now than ever before.

